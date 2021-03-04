Ministers: Information about rescuer's death was made public to stop rumors ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A bottle of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during the first vaccinations in Tallinn, Estonia on December 27. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Information about the death of a rescue worker who died this week 10 days after receiving a coronavirus vaccination was made public to avoid rumors spreading, ministers said on Thursday.

At the government's weekly press conference, a reporter from ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" asked why information about the death of the 31-year-old man had been released on Wednesday when there was no confirmation of the vaccine, or its side effects, playing a contributing factor and could lead to mistrust in vaccinations.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said the agency which released the data, the state's Agency of Medicines, is investigating the cause of death.

"As far as I know, this information was released as rumors began to spread about it. As long as there is nothing definite, it cannot be said that it is related to it [the vaccine]," she said.

Minister for Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said the agency had released all the information it currently could.

"If such information starts to spread somewhere, on social media or in any other way, then it is said that the state is hiding something, which is much worse," Kiik said.

The minister noted that due to the confidential nature of health data it is difficult to provide additional information to the public quickly.

"Understandably, it is simply not possible to disclose health data in public in this way. This is inevitably one of the principles on which health data is based. First of all, it must be checked, its accuracy must be verified. The data can be published with the level of detail possible" Kiik said.  

"But, of course, all the facts have to be clarified by the agency in cooperation with the health authorities. That is what is being done. Of course, it must be done quickly, and when the knowledge is ascertained, the details will be made public."

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) said communication can always be improved but crisis communication is not easy.

"It is not right to say that it is the vaccine's fault. These facts must be verified," Aab ​​added.

On Wednesday, Estonia's Agency of Medicines said a 31-year-old male rescue worker vaccinated against coronavirus in February had died. The agency had been informed by East Tallinn Central Hospital.

The man received the AstraZeneca vaccine on February 17. After the vaccination, he developed a headache and fever, which are common side effects, but it is not known how long the side-effects lasted.

Ten days after receiving the vaccine, the man was hospitalized and died on Wednesday.

The State Agency of Medicines said on Wednesday it is not yet known if the vaccine or its side effects played a role and it will take time to determine. An investigation into the cause of death is currently underway.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:21

French army to arrive at Tapa this month, bringing Leclerc tanks

13:50

MP and former EDF commander Johannes Kert dies

13:37

Study: Share of British coronavirus variant in Estonia is 13 percent

13:26

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas self-isolating until Thursday

13:08

Amendment gives police power to punish coronavirus rule breakers

12:47

Restaurants on wage compensation: Too little, for too short a time period

12:25

Statistics: Inflation 0.6 percent on year to February 2021

12:01

Teachers' union calls for €1,800 average salary

11:37

Culture minister: We want to provide crisis exit plan in March

11:16

Portal: Anti-mask protest at Ülemiste Keskus fails

10:52

Tallinn to assist apartment associations battle COVID-19 outbreaks

10:50

Health Board: 1,536 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 14 deaths

10:26

Estonia to discuss AstraZeneca vaccine age restriction in March

09:55

Coalition continues predecessor's coronavirus supplementary budget

09:39

Russia calling citizens living in Estonia to vaccinations

09:37

President Kaljulaid gets vaccinated Updated

09:19

Lutsar: 2+2 rule should be reinstated outside

08:56

Prime minister: Prepare for more restrictions if no improvement with virus

08:25

Gallery: Vaccination of frontline workers starts on Saaremaa

04.03

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival opens year-round online cinema

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: