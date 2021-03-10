Estonia halts usage of vaccine batch to conduct investigation

Similarly to Austria, Estonia has stopped using one batch of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, until a deaths relating to the vaccine is investigated in Austria. A 31-year-old rescue worker who recently died was not wasn't vaccinated with the AstraZeneca batch in question, however.

Austrian authorities announced on Sunday, March 7, that they have stopped using one batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precautionary measure until the cases are investigated.

One 49-year-old woman died of a blood clot, whole another woman, aged 35, had a pulmonary embolism, though she is getting better, Reuters wrote on Monday, March 8. "Currently there is no proof of a connection between the cases and the vaccine," Austrian Health Board announced.

The Estonian Health Board's (Terviseamet) deputy-chief, Mari-Anne Härma said: "These things happen where using a certain vaccine batch stops because an investigation is taking time. It is nothing out-of-the-ordinary,"

"Since it is not possible to say if the embolism is related to the vaccine, or to another treatment method, then as the investigation is undergoing, a decision is being made that all vaccinated people will be informed, and the usage of the vaccine stopped," Härma went on.

Information reached the Health Board from the State Medicines Agency (Raviamet), that the use of one specific batch would have to halt on March 8. Following this, all administrators of the vaccine across Estonia were contacted, Härma said.

"We gathered information on how many still have this vaccine in stock. Most had used it up already, as the pace has been very fast. But while the investigation is undergoing, the vaccines in this particular batch are waiting on a decision whether they can be reused or if they'll be discarded," Härma said.

The case of a 31-year-old previously-vaccinated man who died last week is still being investigated by the State Agency of Medicines. "We know that this case was not related to the injection of this Austrian batch. This link certainly cannot be drawn here," Härma emphasized, adding that the agency will announce the results at the end of the investigation.

--

