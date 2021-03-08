Based on recent hikes in coronavirus infection rates, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) called for additional restrictions to be established, including sending all children to distance learning and closing all trade except for essential services and food takeaway.

"The COVID-19 situation in northern Estonian hospitals is extraordinarily critical. The number of beds for people with COVID-19 is increased, but there will eventually be a limit," the prime minister posted on social media on Monday.

Kallas added that the government is working on finding additional staff for hospitals, but she said that everyone carries responsibility and must contribute to limit the spread. "Please, let's sharply decrease contacts to cut off infection chains! Otherwise the virus will break our healthcare, doing more and more damage to our close ones and the weak in society," the Reform chairwoman wrote.

Kallas said the British strain of COVID-19 is spreading more extensively than previously thought. The strain's more agressive nature is behind Estonia's recent hike in daily new case numbers, according to the prime minister, who is currently self-isolating after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

"If the information we checked is true, it means we must lock down our country for the near future. Send every child and young person possible to distance learning and close all places where there is direct contact," Kallas penned.

She added that Estonians have not yet learned to live with the virus in a way to safely continue with normal life, which is why extensive closures are needed.

Kallas also pointed out that she hopes vaccinations can be focused on during the time society is locked down. She also recommends people implement the 2+2 rule when moving around outdoors.

The prime minister's proposed restrictions:

Educational institutions, including primary education classes, will go on distance learning. Children with special educational needs and institutions managing them can remain open in limited and safe capacity.

Guides for kindergartens to reorganize work and an urgent recommendation for parents not to take children to kindergarten, unless necessary.

All trade, except for pharmacies, grocery stores, pet stores, eyewear stores and other essential services must be closed and can only be open if delivery of goods or drive-in sales are an option.

Eating establishments would be closed, only takeaway sales are allowed.

Sports and hobby education are completely closed and only allowed individually.

