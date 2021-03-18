LRT: Chemical weapons in the Baltic Sea an urgent threat, MEPs warn

Almost 40 MEPs have called on Brussels to take action to tackle the issue of the chemical and conventional weapons laying dormant on the Baltic seabed, Lithuania's national broadcaster LRT reported on Wednesday .

"We express our deep concern about the threat that is still posed by chemical and conventional weapons sunk in the Baltic Sea after World War 2," said 39 members of the European Parliament in a letter addressed to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The letter was initiated by Polish MEP Anna Fotyga and signed by Estonian MEPs Sven Mikser and Urmas Paet and others from Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, Slovakia, Spain, Croatia, France, Austria, the Netherlands and Romania.

"It is one of the main causes of pollution in the Baltic Sea, and one of the most dangerous, as the effects of corrosion and leaks go beyond the borders of one country, threaten health and security, with economic, social, health and environmental consequences," the letter said.

The MEPs proposed additional funding and a plan be created to tackle the problem.

