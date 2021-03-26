'Ringvaade' takes a drive in an authentic London taxi

ETV's "Ringvaade" visited a mechanic whose modest garage in Tamsalu, Lääne-Viru County, holds an authentic taxi car from London.

Rainer Freienthal has been up to his neck in cars since his childhood. As a young boy, he helped drivers in local races capture victory but he has now replaced motorsports for a slower and perhaps more dignified hobby - British cars.

The hobby took a turn right as the Brits were leaving the EU as a Mini and Ford Transit were not enough for the Tamsalu man and if he was really a fan of British cars, he felt the steering wheel had to be on the right side. And if the wheel is already on the right, it might as well be the most British car imaginable - a LTI TXII.

"It was on sale on eBay and I began researching how it could be brought to Estonia and it arrived a few days before Christmas. But I started working on it in September already," Freienthal said.

He said he likes British cars because they are a little different and the purchase came because he wanted something to drive that was a little more special than regular cars in Estonian traffic. "It is not ugly," the mechanic responded to "Ringvaade" reporter Jüri Muttika.

The initial price of hackney carriage produced in 2004 was £500 pounds, €580 after converting. Once it finally arrived at Rainer's yard, he had spent some €2,000 on the car. Freienthal believes it was worth the money.

"I do not feel sorrow for the car, because this London taxi is a world in itself," Freienthal said.

Watch also the video attached to the article if you are interested in seeing a piece of London driving around the streets of Tamsalu (at the end of the "Ringvaade" clip).

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

