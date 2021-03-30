Students hold dormitory party breaking covid rules

Late on Saturday evening (March 27), a crowded party was held in the University of Tartu dormitory on Raatuse Street, despite the corona restrictions. Neighbors called the police.

The caller told the police there was a noisy party in one of the rooms and the virus restrictions were probably being broken. Posts from the party also appeared on Instagram.

Head of Tartu police department Siim Linnard said the noise from the party was so loud that the police officers sent to the dormitory could hear it from inside their car as they approached the building. When the police arrived the party stopped.

Information about the incident has been forwarded to the Health Board who will decide how to proceed.

A party took place in the same dormitory last year in April which led to the whole building being locked down for two weeks.

