Students hold dormitory party breaking covid rules

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The University of Tartu dorm on Raatuse street. Source: Tartu City Goverrnment
News

Late on Saturday evening (March 27), a crowded party was held in the University of Tartu dormitory on Raatuse Street, despite the corona restrictions. Neighbors called the police.

The caller told the police there was a noisy party in one of the rooms and the virus restrictions were probably being broken. Posts from the party also appeared on Instagram.

Head of Tartu police department Siim Linnard said the noise from the party was so loud that the police officers sent to the dormitory could hear it from inside their car as they approached the building. When the police arrived the party stopped.

Information about the incident has been forwarded to the Health Board who will decide how to proceed.

A party took place in the same dormitory last year in April which led to the whole building being locked down for two weeks.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:32

Estonia issues €400 million worth of short-term bonds

15:29

Lauri Läänemets: Lord of the manor mentality means no mercy for commoners

14:51

New avian flu case found in Harju County

14:23

Students hold dormitory party breaking covid rules

13:55

Ministry: Travel off for many of those who have had COVID-19

13:35

Government extends restrictions until April 25

13:27

Conscript paramedics working at West Tallinn Central Hospital

13:21

Reflecting on the suffering of Alexei Navalny, while remembering Jüri Kukk

12:59

World's oldest Estonian dies in the US at age 108

12:23

Scientific council recommends opening schools in some regions

11:47

Professor: Effect of coronavirus vaccine will last for year

11:18

Daily: Ministry COVID-19 personal data bill concerning to inspectorate

10:58

Health Board: 1,202 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

10:55

AK: Tourism businesses' state aid open to applications from Tuesday

10:17

27,000 vaccines administered last week, 7 serious side effects reported

09:56

Gallery: 5 Rifles hand over to Mercian Regiment at Tapa

09:23

Justice minister, gynecologists discuss raising age of consent

08:56

Vaccinations for over 65s to take place during Easter Weekend

08:36

Statistics: Retail turnover growth slows in February

07:58

Tartu Toy Museum showcases children's passion for collecting

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: