Majority of ministers vaccinated against coronavirus

Eleven of the government's 14 ministers have been vaccinated so far, but meetings are continuing to take place online for the foreseeable future.

"To date, 11 members of the government have been vaccinated. Vaccination of at least one minister is planned in the near future," government spokeswoman Liis Velsker told ERR on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Refom) has not yet been vaccinated as she is recovering from coronavirus and Minister of Rural Affairs Urmas Kruuse (Reform) had coronavirus in December.

Velsker said it is not yet known when face-to-face meetings will begin again.

