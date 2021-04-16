Let's do it! day of civic action to follow 2+2 rule this year

Due to coronavirus related restrictions, the Let's do it! day of civic action will be held Estonia observing the 2+2 rule on May 1 this year.

The team of the Let's do it! 2+2 day of civic action is calling on all residents of Estonia to stage their own private day of civic action in the family circle this spring to offer one another caring, a feeling of support and joy of doing things together, while doing spring work observing valid safety rules.

The Estonia-wide Let's do it! day of civic action is traditionally held on the first Saturday of May. Everyone will be able to register their action on the website at www.teemeara.ee and post photos of their action with the hashtag #2+2talgupäev.

The focus of the day of civic action this year is on activities related to nature conservation by all and noticing and supporting biodiversity around us, reducing food wastage, as well as, due to the pandemic that has lasted for over a year now, on safety and mental health.

The initiator and head of the Estonian Fund for Nature Tarmo Tüür said it is not possible to hold the event as usual and the 2+2 rule most be followed.

"This means that we encourage all residents of Estonia to participate, in the framework of the day of civic action, all spring works and endeavors that can be undertaken by two people or within a family circle - no matter whether it's gardening, a home cleanup or some other necessary job. One can lay out one's own patch of flower meadow, an insect hotel or a compost box," Tüür said.

The aim of the day of civic action is to promote volunteer activity and an active approach in life, to thereby improve our common living environment and strengthen local communities. This year, the broader mission of the day of civic action includes noticing and supporting each other -- to caringly create joy from being active and being outdoors.

Let's do it! 2+2 is organized by the Estonian Fund for Nature and the rural neighborhood movement Kodukant and its network. Supporters and partners include the National Foundation of Civil Society (NFCS), Active Citizens Fund, Sigrid Rausing Trust, Rohetiiger, the mental health nonprofit Peaasjad, Magnum, Bauhof, LHV Noortepank, Vizeum, Tele2 and others.

