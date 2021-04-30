Prime minister visiting Ida-Viru County on Friday

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will make an official visit to Ida-Viru County on Friday to discuss the pandemic, green revolution and the region's economic prospects.

Kallas will meet with the Mayor of Narva Katri Raik (SDE), visit Narva Hospital and oil shale company Viru Keemia Grupp in Kohtla-Järve. In the morning she met with the miners union in Jõhvi and will visit return to the city later in the day to discuss tourism.

This is Kallas' first regional visit since becoming prime minister in January.

