Government postpones decision to send all children back to school

News
{{1620120780000 | amCalendar}}
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
An empty classroom. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

The government failed to agree on when all children will return to school at its sitting on Tuesday. The issue will be discussed again next week.

"I very much hope that we can allow children to go to school on May 17," Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) told ERR. 

He said the government wants to know what effects the May 3 restrictions have had before the decision is made.  

Kiik did not agree with the statement that Estonia is moving in a different direction to other countries by opening businesses instead of schools and said that most restrictions have been eased in the education sector.

"In Estonia, on average, more schools have been opened than in European countries. If we look at catering establishments, only outdoor terraces are allowed to open while smaller relaxations have been made in hobby education, but cinemas are completely closed," he said.

Kiik emphasized the infection rate R has risen and is now only slightly below 1 at 0.9. If R passes 1, this means the infection rate is growing.  

"And this assessment does not take into account yesterday's relaxations. In other words, considering the easing, R will probably be 1 this week. And that's why we couldn't rush to make new decisions," he said.

Yesterday (May 3), grades 1-4, 9 and 12 were allowed to return to school for the first time since mid-March. Restrictions were also eased on restaurants, shops and shopping centers.

What is R?

The reproduction number (R) is the average number of secondary infections produced by a single infected person.

An R value of 1 means that on average every person who is infected will infect 1 other person, meaning the total number of infections is stable.

If R is 2, on average, each infected person infects 2 more people. If R is 0.5 then on average for each 2 infected people, there will be only 1 new infection.

If R is greater than 1 the epidemic is growing, if R is less than 1 the epidemic is shrinking. The higher R is above 1, the more people 1 infected person infects and so the faster the epidemic grows.

R can change over time. For example, it falls when there is a reduction in the number of contacts between people, which reduces transmission. R increases when the numbers of contacts between people rise, leading to a rise in viral transmission.

Source: UK government website

Editor's note: This article was updated to add additional quotes from Tanel Kiik.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:56

Justice ministry sets out long-term violence prevention plan

15:33

Portal: Center MP appears to use vehicle to intimidate protestor Updated

15:22

Study: Benefits to end soon for thousands of people laid off by covid

14:51

Estonia's olympics team can get coronavirus vaccine this week

14:26

Government postpones decision to send all children back to school Updated

14:17

Gallery: See what a Rail Baltic train may look like

13:49

Eesti Energia reports Q1 net profits of €26.5 million

13:18

Women's national curling team overcomes Germany in world championships

13:17

SEB forecasts 4.5 percent economic growth for Estonia for 2022

12:14

WRC Rally Estonia route announced

11:43

President emphasizes importance of free media in Estonia's development

11:23

Bill boosting police scope in COVID-19 monitoring passes second reading

10:50

Health Board: 401 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, five deaths

10:18

Gallery: Italian F-35s officially take on Ämari NATO duties

09:41

Government still aiming to open general vaccination on May 17

09:36

Scientific council recommends schools fully reopen as soon as possible

09:11

eFP commander: NATO battlegroup well integrated with EDF 1st Brigade

08:30

Bolt launches car rental scheme

03.05

Coronavirus round-up: April 26 - May 2

03.05

Rules on domestic use of vaccine certificate to be laid down by June

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: