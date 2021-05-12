Gallery: ETV2 environment month shorts look at challenges of modern living

ERR channel ETV2 is showing a series of humorous shorts which aim to explore the conflicting relationship with modern humans and their environment, ERR's Menu portal reports.

Starring actor Jürgen Gansen and narrated by noted zoologist Alexei Turovski, the series, "Homo Sapiens", coincides with Environment Month.

The six installments set free an individual's apparent need to fly, their love of shopping, wasteful behavior and over-consumption, and other vicissitudes of modern life.

"Homo Sapiens" will be shown Tuesdays at 9.30 p.m. and Thursdays at 8.00 p.m., on ETV2, immediately before the environment month documentary of the day.

The series was developed in collaboration with ETV2 and NGO Mondo. The director is Kristo Veinberg; screenwriter is Kaupo Meiel.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!