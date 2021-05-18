Government allocates €1.6 million to MS Estonia wreck underwater surveys

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The MS Estonia. Source: ERR
News

Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) has signed a directive allocating €1.6 million from the government reserve to the Estonian Safety Investigation Bureau to finance the underwater probe of the wreck of the passenger ferry Estonia and the ordering of an electronic simulation model.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said at a government press conference in February that the government made a decision in principle to allocate €3 million to the Safety Investigation Bureau for the investigation of the Estonia ferry wreck with submarine robots.

The investigation will be carried out in cooperation with the Finnish and Swedish safety investigation centers, but only Estonia and Sweden will fund the research in equal amounts, as Finland had fewer victims and therefore less interest in contributing to the investigation, Kallas said.

The precondition for conducting the investigation is changes in both Finnish and Swedish laws. Kallas said that underwater surveys will likely not start before the summer.

The Estonian daily Postimees wrote in February that the underwater investigation of the Estonia ferry wreck will likely be postponed until February next year, as Sweden and Finland have promised to pass diving laws by July, and only then will an international tender be carried out for underwater work, which will also take time.

"If all goes well, maybe we can get it done around New Year's Eve. It would be suitable to do this in February because visibility is best then," said Jens Haug, head of the Estonian Safety Investigation Bureau, which heads the investigation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:45

New lead director and head of Tallinn City Theater announced

16:17

Government allocates €1.6 million to MS Estonia wreck underwater surveys

15:47

Ratings: Non-parliamentary Eesti 200 catch up with Center Party

15:18

Tallinn mayor: EDF orchestra could come under city authority

14:52

Vaccines chief apologizes over online reservation delays

14:22

Finance minister: More clarity needed in state budget drafting

13:49

Statistics: Agriculture characterized by part-time work, businesses

13:38

Minister of Interior: Orchestras of PPA and Defense Forces could be merged Updated

13:16

Prime minister to BBC: Russia diplomat expulsion a new phenomenon

12:22

Football world cup qualifier relocation to Poland cost state €140,000

11:48

Gallery: Old Luther quarter in Tallinn city center to come to life

11:13

Portal: Tallink ship home to 1,000 UK police officers at June G7 summit

11:07

Health Board: 295 new positive coronavirus cases, six deaths

10:46

Wrestler seeking swift resolution on doping charges

10:12

Estonia starting has AstraZeneca vaccine surplus, which may be donated

09:41

Daily: Tapa scene of weekend brawl between British soldiers and local men

09:01

Minister: Military band spending cuts do not mean end of the institution

08:25

EDF commander: Military orchestra cuts preferable to alternatives

17.05

Prosecutor's office decides to file charges against seven in Erial case

17.05

Health minister: Supply of vaccines to likely exceed demand from mid-June

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: