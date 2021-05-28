Tiit Haagma, bass player with legendary Estonian band Ruja, dies

Tiit Haagma, bass player with noted Estonian band Ruja, which enjoyed the peak of its success in the 1970s-1980s, has died. He was 67.

Haagma was also a noted sailor, winning Estonian athlete of the year award in 1984, the year he won gold in his class in the world championships.

Former bandmate Jaanus Nõgisto announced Haagma's passing on his social media page early on Friday.

"I have been with you both at sea and on stage, through good and bad, we have been through fire, water and though the mill together. I had the privilege of being your friend," Nõgisto wrote.

Haagma played bass in Ruja between 1971 and 1988. The band's founders included vocalist Urmas Alender (1953-1994) and keyboard player and noted composer Rein Rannap.

Haagma's sailing career also saw him take silver at the 1989 World Championships.

--

