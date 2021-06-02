118 side effects reported after vaccination last week

Coronavirus vaccinations taking place at Sõle Sports Center on April 3, 2021. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Last week, more than 62,000 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered across Estonia and 118 side effects were reported afterward, the Agency of Medicines said. The vast majority were mild.

The agency publishes the data every Monday in the interest of transparency but stresses the reactions may not be related to the vaccines.

Since December, 702,986 doses of four vaccines have been administered in Estonia and 3,872 adverse reactions have been reported. This is 0.55 percent.

There have been 2,447 reports related to AstraZeneca Vaxzevria, 1,257 notifications for Pfizer/BioNTech Comirnaty, 127 notifications for Moderna and 41 notifications for Janssen.

Pfizer/BioNTech Comirnaty - 47

Last week, there were two reports of vaccine ineffectiveness. In one case, an elderly patient was hospitalized for five days with pneumonia.

There was one report of an allergic reaction that caused swelling of the throat and face after the first dose of the vaccine. The patient needed treatment. 

There was one report of unilateral facial nerve palsy developing two days after the first dose of the vaccine, the patient received treatment and is recovering.

The remaining reports described mild reactions consistent with the product information which lasted for a few days.

Moderna vaccine - 30

Mild reactions known to be consistent with the vaccine were reported. 

In addition, people reported skin sensitivity disorders, sore throats, coughs, difficulty breathing, nasal congestion and runny nose, joint pain, back pain, toothache, dizziness, hypothermia, decreased heart rate, palpitations, dry mouth and diarrhea.

AstraZeneca Vaxzevria - 13

One person reported the onset of nerve damage one week after the first dose of the vaccine. The patient needed hospital treatment and is recovering. 

A person development of long-term joint pain after the first dose of the vaccine.

The remaining reports described mild reactions known to be consistent with the vaccine.

Janssen - 28

There were reports of mild reactions which are known to be connected to the vaccine. 

In addition, sore throat, tongue pain, thirst, dry eyes, skin sensitization, taste disturbance, back pain, abdominal pain, muscle spasm, insomnia were reported.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

