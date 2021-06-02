Village of the Year 2021: Vote for your favorite

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Lüübnitsa Village onion market. Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR
News

The voting process for Village of the Year 2021 has begun and for the first time ever, ERR's Menu portal voting and the evaluation committee's results will be added up.

You can cast your vote here (in Estonian). The villages have presented their case with short clips, voting is opened at midnight on June 2 and will be open until noon of June 11.

The winner will be announced on June 18 after the evaluation committee and public voting wraps up and ETV's morning show "Terevisioon" will be broadcast live from the winning village.

According to "Terevisioon" host Reimo Sildvee, the crew is eagerly awaiting the results for this year's contest and who they can visit. "These village shows have always been very exciting and they have been pleasant to the viewer, as well," Sildvee said.

Krista Habakukk, head of Kodukant, the Estonian village movement, said cooperation between villages and the ability to adapt to new continues to be important. "All nominees point out that they have new residents who have already met the community and have begun taking part in developmental activities," Habakukk noted.

"It is also a pleasant sight that in addition to the villages' activities, the support from local municipality governments has also grown, as has recognition for active people. This creates a foundation for Estonian villages to keep going and for living in the countryside to be valued," she said, adding that it is important to emphasize that villages where changes are seen as a possibility do not have to fear fading," Habakukk said.

This is the ninth installment of the Estonian Village Movement Kodukant organized village selection contest. Voting is continuous throughout the year and each county presents one village to contend for the title. Last year, Lüübnitsa Village in Võru County took home the prize.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

