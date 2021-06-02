15,000 vaccination times to be added to Patient Portal on Thursday

A coronavirus vaccine at East Tallinn Central Hospital. Source: Raigo Pajula/ITK
Thousands of vaccination times will be added to the Patient Portal on Thursday, mostly starting from the week of June 14. Half of the slots will be added in Harju County and Tallinn.

2,000 times will be added to Ida-Viru County and there will be new booking times elsewhere, such as in Viljandi, Lääne-Virumaa, Lääne and Võru counties.

There were 4,500 free spaces available on Tuesday morning mostly in Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu, Ida-Viru County, Saare, Hiiu and Rakvere.

Anyone over the age of 16 can get vaccinated.

Employer vaccination extends to Harju County

It will be possible for employers to organize workplace vaccination sessions from June 14 and preference will be given to those who can bring 30 people or more together. In addition, employees' family members can also be vaccinated at the same time.

In Ida-Viru County, where the vaccination rate is lowest, workplace vaccination has been carried out in 70 workplaces, mostly with the Janssen, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Interested employers can write to info@haigekassa.ee.  

So far, in Estonia, 44.4 percent of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 66 percent of people over 70 been vaccinated. Ida-Viru and Harju counties have a below-average rate of vaccination at 30 percent and 42 percent respectively.

Vaccine deliveries reduced and delayed

This week, 63,390 doses will be delivered to Estonia, including 54,990 doses of Pfizer and 8,400 of Moderna. 

Next week, 54,030 doses of vaccines will arrive, including 45,630 Pfizer - 10,000 fewer than expected - and 8,400 Moderna. There will be no doses of Janssen the manufacturer said.  

--

Editor: Helen Wright

