Travelers urged to check rules before traveling abroad

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Passenger jet over Tallinn Airport. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Travelers are being urged to check the rules before they travel abroad this summer after some people vaccinated in Estonia experienced problems on arrival.

Currently, every country has its own travel rules in place which can create confusion for travelers.  

In some cases, countries only count a person as fully vaccinated if they have had two doses of vaccine and may say they need to quarantine on arrival. But in Estonia someone who has recovered from coronavirus only needs one "booster" dose and they are then considered fully vaccinated.  

Lauri Koost from the travel agency Nautilus Travel said some people have experienced this problem.

"We received information that a passenger was vaccinated under Estonian law with one dose of a vaccine that would otherwise require two doses. After arriving in the country of destination, the healthcare professional found that the passenger had received one dose and was not exempt from the restrictions for vaccinated people who have received two doses. In the future, there may be a plan or plan for passengers who receive one dose so that they receive another dose."

Irja Lutsar, professor of virology at the University of Tartu and head of the government's scientific advisory council, said those who have recovered do not need a second dose of vaccine.

"We've seen that this one dose gives a very high antibody concentration. One dose works like a booster dose. A lot of countries agree. Unfortunately, yes, it's a situation where each country has made its own rules."

Tiina Kallasmaa, director of the Consular Assistance Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said everyone must carefully read the rules of destination and transit countries in order to travel hassle-free this year.

It is hoped problems will be reduced now that the EU's digital certificate has come into force.

Aurora Ursula Joala, adviser of the Ministry of Social Affairs in the field of e-services development and innovation, said: "The purpose of the digital certificate is to provide three different types of evidence in accordance with uniform standards in the European Union: an immunization certificate, a negative test certificate and travel pass certificate." 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:05

Over 26,000 vaccine doses administered at Tartu vaccination center

14:59

Mihkel Mutt: The jack-o'-lantern of direct elections

14:09

Estonia looking to donate 800,000 coronavirus vaccines Updated

14:02

Prime minister: EDF, NATO troops met all and every challenge of past year

13:31

AK: First mask-free day in Tartu sees public divided on keeping up practice

12:22

Former adviser seeking disciplinary action against prosecutor general

11:49

Marti Aavik appointed new Postimees editor-in-chief

11:18

AK: Valga County seeing higher coronavirus rates than average

10:48

Health Board: 105 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, one death

10:47

Travelers urged to check rules before traveling abroad

10:22

Narva energy union concerned about fate of employees

09:48

Tänak heads for Rally Italia Sardegna in search of victory

09:22

Gallery: Russian military delegation gets overview of EDF exercise

08:51

Harju County Court declares Mall of Tallinn's parent company bankrupt

08:26

Longterm investments will see Tallinn's debt burden triple in five years

02.06

Gallery: Kabul ceremony marks end of Estonia's 18-year Afghanistan presence

02.06

Apollo Kino to open cinema in Tartu Tasku Center in fall

02.06

Village of the Year 2021: Vote for your favorite

02.06

Tall Ships Races 2021 canceled, Tallinn to host maritime festival

02.06

Defense minister: Ukraine's security is Europe's security

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: