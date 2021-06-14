Baltic leaders urge world not to forget Soviet deportations

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Deportation in 1949. Source: Rahvusarhiiv
News

The presidents of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, Gitanas Nauseda, Egils Levits and Kersti Kaljulaid, on Monday marked the 80th anniversary of the start of the 1941 Soviet deportations in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Addressing their citizens and the international community in a joint statement, the three Baltic heads of state urged people not to forget the Soviet deportations that shocked the world and maimed the fate of several generations of people, the Lithuanian presidential press service said.

"Today, with a minute of silence, we honor the memory of victims. But we must also speak up. Such events like the deportations that started on June 14 had their reason. It happened because two evil forces - Nazi Germany and the Soviet Communist regime - entered into a secret agreement to divide Europe. By undermining countries' sovereignty, human rights and the rule of law, these two regimes caused unspeakable pain and sufferings," the presidents said.

They also reminded in their statement that the consequences of the Soviet occupation are still felt in the Baltic states 30 years after they regained independence.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:18

Viljandi deputy mayor quitting Isamaa for Eesti 200

14:44

Defense League members embark on Iraq mission

14:24

Penalty costs Ott Tänak Rally di Alba victory

13:54

Speaker calls Riigikogu presidential election session for August 30

13:18

Supreme Court: Public authorities can't define journalistic public interest Updated

12:50

Iggy Pop in concert in Tallinn next summer

12:29

Estonian composer's work performed on June 14 deportation 80th anniversary

12:27

Baltic leaders urge world not to forget Soviet deportations

12:26

YLE: Sanna Marin does well in Finland local elections, her party less so

11:52

Health Board: 28 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

11:05

Educational researcher: Upbringing has fallen by wayside in society

10:08

Military portal: UK Royal Tank Regiment coming to Estonia later this year

09:30

Almost 5,000 students starting in work camps

09:12

EKRE to continue filibuster this week despite bill defeat

08:42

Gallery: Estonia marks June 14 deportations 80th anniversary

13.06

'Olukorrast riigis' criticized Kallas' public letter to Finnish PM

13.06

Paul Keres: The tyranny of spiteful incompetence

13.06

Izmailova: Greens aiming for coalition in Tallinn

13.06

Day brings 37 new Covid cases

13.06

Social Democrats file competing government no-confidence motion

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: