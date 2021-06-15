Estonia's infection rate continues to fall

Vaccine. Source: Mat Napo / Unsplash
Estonia's infection rate - R - has continued to fall and this week measures at 0.7 compared to 0.74 a week ago, the Health Board said in its weekly review.

Last week, 380 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Estonia, a drop of 37.9 percent compared to the week before. It is forecast there will be fewer than 30 cases a day by the end of the month.

In total, 24,206 tests were carried out which is a decline of 14 percent. The positive share was 1.9 percent.

The highest share of positive tests was in Rapla County (5.8 percent), Võru County (4.7 percent) and Tartu County (3.7 percent). In other counties, the percentage of positive tests was below the European Center for Disease Control's recommended 3 percent limit.

The main infection sites are among friends and families (35.2 percent), followed by work (11.6 percent), schools (7.8 percent) and abroad (5.6 percent).

As of Monday (June 14), 7,033 sequenced coronavirus cases have been the British, or alpha, variant. There have been less than 100 each of the Delta (Indian), Brazilian and South African strains. However, the proportion of the Delta strain is starting to grow and last week it increased by 25 percent.

Twenty-one cases were brought in from abroad last week which is 5.6 percent of the total. They were mostly related to Russia (Nine), Finland (four) and Ukraine (three).

Last week, symptomatic cases accounted for 88.2 percent of the total and asymptomatic cases 11.8 percent.

During the same period, 41 people were hospitalized. The share of people over 60 years of age among those hospitalized continues to decrease, but the share of middle-aged people continues to grow, especially between the ages of 40-49 and 50-59.

Last week, two people between the ages of 77 and 85 died of coronavirus. 

Editor: Helen Wright

Estonia's infection rate continues to fall

