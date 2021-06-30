Parliamentary group issue statement supporting Hungary with EKRE's support

Anti Poolamets. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Estonian-Hungarian parliament group accepted a statement from EKRE, in which it expressed regret that Estonia and several other governments of the European Union member states questioned Hungary's right to give parents a greater say in the sex education of children and regulate punishments for sex offenders.

The statement of support was signed by members of the parliament Anti Poolamets, Siim Pohlak, Riho Breivel, Merry Aart, Jaak Valge, Urmas Rejelmann, Peeter Ernits, Helle-Moonika Helme, Ruuben Kaalep, Uno Kaskpeit, Kert Kingo, Leo Kunnas, Paul Puustusmaa (all members of EKRE). The application was not supported by Imre Sooäär (Center Party), Aivar Sõerd (Reform Party) and Helmen Kütt (Social Democrat).

"Good relations with Hungary, as our determined ally, must be based on mutual respect, not on statements that infringe on the sovereignty of the member states, which was also joined by the Estonian government," the Estonian-Hungarian parliamentary group said in a statement.

Anti Poolamets, chairman of the Estonian-Hungarian parliamentary group, said Hungary has the right to decide how sex education in the country is organized.

"Decisions on these issues have nothing to do with EU contracts, so statements attacking the Hungarian Parliament's decisions are in conflict with the European Union's own principles. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's statement that Hungary must be brought to its knees reminds me of another kind of political regime", Poolamets said.

In mid-June, the Hungarian parliament passed a law banning the promotion of homosexuality to minors. The law was passed by a majority of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party in parliament with 157 votes in favor and one against.

The Hungarian LGBTQ community sees this as repression of its rights and compares it to the measures taken in Russia.

The law states that sex education must not be targeted to gender segregation, gender reassignment or homosexuality.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

