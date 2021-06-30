Last screening held in Tartu's Ekraan cinema

The last screening took place on Tuesday in Tartu's Ekraan cinema, which is closing its doors. The occasion coincided with Tartu City Day and documentaries related to the city and a film titled the worst feature film in Estonia "Deadly Tartu" were shown.

Although it has not been possible to buy a cinema ticket for the cinema since January, the doors of a cinema house built 60 years ago opened as an exception on Tuesday. People gathered to see pre-war Tartu on film, but also to visit the cinema for the last time, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

"I have the best memories of the cinema. This is a very big loss for Tartu. The city of Tartu should take steps to preserve this cinema. I think there is an audience for this cinema," Irja, who attended the screenings, told AK.

The cinema was filled with film fans who could name all the former cinemas in Tartu and whose vivid memories of Ekraan dated back to the Soviet era.

"I remember my first screening. It was 'Penguin Lolo' when I was little. When the poachers started killing penguins, I put my head under the bench to not see the scene," film fan Siim recalled.

Although the event celebrated City Day, there was an air of sadness in the hall. The popcorn counter and lobby furniture were removed in April, when Forum Cinemas sold the building to the Estiko Group.

The new owner has not released any plans for the future. Instead of going to the cinema, people passing by will be able to remember the old times through a small window exhibition.

