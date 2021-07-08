Vaccinated people to get more freedoms if Estonia sees third COVID-19 wave

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Kaja Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The status of having been vaccinated will start playing a role if restrictions need to be reintroduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said at the government's press conference on Thursday.

Vaccination should not be postponed until fall because if a new infection wave occurs, people who have been vaccinated will be granted more freedoms compared with those who have not been immunized, Kallas said.

The prime minister noted that in the state's view, further development of the digital certificate and antigen rapid tests is needed for continuously enabling the holding of various events.

Possible uses of the European digital certificate and antigen rapid testing will also be developed further to ensure their smooth and accessible functioning, the prime minister said.

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) underscored that everyone can contribute to the fight against the coronavirus by getting vaccinated.

"I would like to commend these 575,000 people who have already been vaccinated as well as all health care establishments," Kiik said.

The minister also encouraged people to make use of the increasingly expanding walk-in vaccination options.

It was reported earlier this week that Estonia's falling infection trend has stopped and that the Delta variant is now the dominant strain in Estonia. Experts believe Estonia will see a third wave of the virus this year but it is not yet known how big it will be.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:41

US congressional delegation reiterates commitment to Estonia

18:09

Open House Tallinn will host tours in English this year

17:49

Tartu vaccination center opens more slots without registration

17:16

LSM: Learn Livonian language online

16:47

Long-serving City of Tallinn finance director steps down

16:12

Circuit courts agree to help alleviate Harju County Court workload burden

15:39

Kallas: It is important that Estonia has representation in Belarus Updated

15:38

Justice minister would send Krasnoyarsk state opera to quarantine

15:11

Rapid antigen tests to be used on entry to Estonia

14:27

Vaccinated people to get more freedoms if Estonia sees third COVID-19 wave

14:17

European Parliament approves funding earmarked for Rail Baltica project

13:41

Heatwave has caused Estonians to consume more electricity

13:15

Kallas: Estonia will expel Russian diplomat

13:14

Government will not change law to make workplace vaccination mandatory

12:45

PPA: Estonia could cope with mass immigration, but needs more translators

12:13

Scientific council: People returning from travel should get tested

11:46

Jefimova third in European junior swimming championships

11:12

Health Board hopes to meet company responsible for storage facility alarms

10:51

Statistics: Economy recovering, manufacturing up 18 percent on year to May

10:34

Health Board: 58 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: