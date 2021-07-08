Vaccinated people to get more freedoms if Estonia sees third COVID-19 wave

The status of having been vaccinated will start playing a role if restrictions need to be reintroduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said at the government's press conference on Thursday.

Vaccination should not be postponed until fall because if a new infection wave occurs, people who have been vaccinated will be granted more freedoms compared with those who have not been immunized, Kallas said.

The prime minister noted that in the state's view, further development of the digital certificate and antigen rapid tests is needed for continuously enabling the holding of various events.

Possible uses of the European digital certificate and antigen rapid testing will also be developed further to ensure their smooth and accessible functioning, the prime minister said.

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) underscored that everyone can contribute to the fight against the coronavirus by getting vaccinated.

"I would like to commend these 575,000 people who have already been vaccinated as well as all health care establishments," Kiik said.

The minister also encouraged people to make use of the increasingly expanding walk-in vaccination options.

It was reported earlier this week that Estonia's falling infection trend has stopped and that the Delta variant is now the dominant strain in Estonia. Experts believe Estonia will see a third wave of the virus this year but it is not yet known how big it will be.

