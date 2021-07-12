Justice minister does not support reduction of budget funds

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Maris Lauri. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of Finance Maris Lauri (Reform) said she does not support a proportionate reduction of budget funds.

At the end of April, the government approved the State Budget Strategy (RES) for 2022-2025, which foresees a cut of €61 million next year. In drafting the RES, the government agreed that all ministries and constitutional institutions would cut their operating costs by between 4 and 5 percent.

The circuit court turned to the minister of justice and the minister of finance, as they claimed that the workload of the courts had increased and that many court officials have too low salaries.

Lauri replied that she understood the court's concern and also that clarity is wanted quickly in the RES 2022-2025 process. At the same time, Lauri said it is not yet possible to provide more detailed information on the distribution of the budget of the agencies of the Ministry of Justice.

"Decisions have not yet been made regarding the distribution of funds in the areas. I confirm that I do not support a proportional reduction of budget funds," Lauri said.

At the same time, Lauri considers it right that the state budget funds are used effectively and that opportunities are always looked for this.

"Until we start discussions on the state budget in the government in August, it is important to work for solutions that would reduce state expenses if possible in the short term or in the longer term due to the content of the change."

The minister added that in the court sector, Undersecretary of Justice Policy Viljar Peep has initiated discussions with the heads of courts, prosecutors' offices and representatives of the Bar Association in order to find possible savings, but also to reduce the workload of courts.

"Solutions must ensure that the fundamental rights of individuals are protected, that trials take place within a reasonable time and that the courts have sufficient budgetary resources to carry out their tasks," Lauri wrote.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:21

Apollo Group acquires majority of Lido restaurant chain

16:53

Social ministry looking for new vaccine workgroup manager

15:46

Cleaners pull out nearly a ton of trash from Emajõgi River

15:25

HOIA now compatible with most EU coronavirus close contact apps

15:15

Association: Hotels and restaurants experiencing staff shortages

14:57

Elron to establish bicycle tickets from 26 July

14:34

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas visiting United States

14:06

Daily: 11-year-old girl died from COVID-19 complications

14:01

Eurostat: Estonia the only EU country where risk of poverty decreased

13:35

Car-free Avenue 2021 opens, but questions raised over environmental impact

13:08

Justice minister does not support reduction of budget funds

12:29

Third country seamen required to have visa or residence permit

11:57

Gallery: Estonia's culture minister attends Cannes Film Festival

11:24

Third country arrivals must now take covid-19 test when entering Estonia

10:56

MS Estonia wreck preliminary investigation identified deformations in wreck

10:39

Health Board: 21 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:33

Eneli Jefimova wins gold on last day of junior European championships

10:09

Professor about vaccination progress: Motivation must be increased

09:42

Gallery: Tallinn Open House weekend 2021

09:16

Food couriers do not check ID when delivering alcohol

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: