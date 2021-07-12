Justice minister does not support reduction of budget funds

Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of Finance Maris Lauri (Reform) said she does not support a proportionate reduction of budget funds.

At the end of April, the government approved the State Budget Strategy (RES) for 2022-2025, which foresees a cut of €61 million next year. In drafting the RES, the government agreed that all ministries and constitutional institutions would cut their operating costs by between 4 and 5 percent.

The circuit court turned to the minister of justice and the minister of finance, as they claimed that the workload of the courts had increased and that many court officials have too low salaries.

Lauri replied that she understood the court's concern and also that clarity is wanted quickly in the RES 2022-2025 process. At the same time, Lauri said it is not yet possible to provide more detailed information on the distribution of the budget of the agencies of the Ministry of Justice.

"Decisions have not yet been made regarding the distribution of funds in the areas. I confirm that I do not support a proportional reduction of budget funds," Lauri said.

At the same time, Lauri considers it right that the state budget funds are used effectively and that opportunities are always looked for this.

"Until we start discussions on the state budget in the government in August, it is important to work for solutions that would reduce state expenses if possible in the short term or in the longer term due to the content of the change."

The minister added that in the court sector, Undersecretary of Justice Policy Viljar Peep has initiated discussions with the heads of courts, prosecutors' offices and representatives of the Bar Association in order to find possible savings, but also to reduce the workload of courts.

"Solutions must ensure that the fundamental rights of individuals are protected, that trials take place within a reasonable time and that the courts have sufficient budgetary resources to carry out their tasks," Lauri wrote.

