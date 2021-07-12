Association: Hotels and restaurants experiencing staff shortages

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A sign saying "We are open" on a restaurant in Tallinn's Old Town in May 2020. Source: ERR/ Helen Wright
News

The chairman of the Estonian Hotels and Restaurants Association (Eesti hotellide ja restoranide liit) has said the sector is currently experiencing a shortage of workers and is struggling to find new employees.

Tourism was one of the sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis and many workers were either laid off, received the government's wage subsidy or quit their jobs last year.

Ain Käpp, chairman of the board of the Estonian Hotels and Restaurants Association, said there are big concerns as many employers need new staff members all at once as society opens up again.

"If before there was one hotel that was recruiting, now they're all doing so," Käpp said. Hiring and training new members of staff can also take a long time, especially if new workers have no previous experience.

As the service sector has a reputation for being insecure, this can also be a barrier, he said. The association is currently working with the Unemployment Insurance Fund to teach the unemployed the necessary skills to work in the sector.

Käpp said university and school students are another target group for summer work as many employers need extra staff in the summer months. "In terms of the future, service work is a valuable experience," said Käpp. 

Karl Astok, one of the owners of the Kolm Tilli restaurant in Tartu, told ERR the staff shortage has been quite intense. He said the problem has been ongoing for approximately 18 months.

"Many employees decided to do other jobs during the crisis, and now that there are more and more customers in restaurants, it is difficult to get them back," Astok said. He said there is a shortage of chefs rather than wait staff.

Last week, the daily newspaper Postimees reported (link in English) that there are labor shortages in several sectors in Estonia according to a survey carried out by the Unemployment Insurance Fund labor barometer and the CVKeskus labor market survey.

The results showed the coronavirus crisis support measures have had a negative impact as people do not want to return to work, especially in jobs that have low salaries.

The CVKeskus website labor market survey showed demand for specialists and skilled labor has increased the highest and in June it was most needed in the marketing, mechanical and technical sectors.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund labor barometer survey showed the labor shortage has hit employers across the country and welders, care providers and IT specialists are needed, as well as, service staff.

According to the labor market survey, tourism sector employers advertised three times more jobs this June than a year ago.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:21

Apollo Group acquires majority of Lido restaurant chain

16:53

Social ministry looking for new vaccine workgroup manager

15:46

Cleaners pull out nearly a ton of trash from Emajõgi River

15:25

HOIA now compatible with most EU coronavirus close contact apps

15:15

Association: Hotels and restaurants experiencing staff shortages

14:57

Elron to establish bicycle tickets from 26 July

14:34

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas visiting United States

14:06

Daily: 11-year-old girl died from COVID-19 complications

14:01

Eurostat: Estonia the only EU country where risk of poverty decreased

13:35

Car-free Avenue 2021 opens, but questions raised over environmental impact

13:08

Justice minister does not support reduction of budget funds

12:29

Third country seamen required to have visa or residence permit

11:57

Gallery: Estonia's culture minister attends Cannes Film Festival

11:24

Third country arrivals must now take covid-19 test when entering Estonia

10:56

MS Estonia wreck preliminary investigation identified deformations in wreck

10:39

Health Board: 21 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:33

Eneli Jefimova wins gold on last day of junior European championships

10:09

Professor about vaccination progress: Motivation must be increased

09:42

Gallery: Tallinn Open House weekend 2021

09:16

Food couriers do not check ID when delivering alcohol

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: