Estonian freedom fighter, politician Enn Tarto dies

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Enn Tarto (1938-2021). Source: Kaitseliit
News

Estonian freedom fighter, politician, honorary member of the Defense League (Kaitseliit) volunteer corps and honorary citizen of Tartu Enn Tarto died on Sunday, the Defense League said.

Born in Tartu on September 25, 1938, Tarto devoted himself to restoring Estonia's national independence in his youth in the 1950s. Tarto was served 14 years in forced labor camps of the Soviet Union for his political activism. He was finally released in 1988.

Tarto was active in many areas during and after the restoration of Estonia's independence, having been one of the drafters of the Baltic Appeal - a joint memorandum to the UN and the major powers - as well as one of the re-founding the Defense League.

He was a member of parliament in three compositions of the Riigikogu, president of the Estonian member organization of the Paneuropean Movement, member of four Tartu city council compositions and one of the leaders of the Estonian Memento Association.

He was included in the list of 100 great Estonians of the 20th century for his role as a public figure and politician.

Tarto was awarded numerous medals by the institutions of the Republic of Estonia as well as international decorations, including the Order of the National Coat of Arms (2nd class), 1st Class of the Kaitseliit White Cross, the Officer Cross of the Vytis Cross Order, the Officer Cross of the Merit Order of the Hungarian Republic and the Commander's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland. He was also the first honorary member of Defense League as well as chairman of the volunteer corps' council of elders from 1993 to 2003.

Defense League and the City of Tartu extend their condolences to Tarto's next of kin and commemorate him as a steadfast champion of Estonia's independence.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:03

2,000 to start conscription service this week

17:36

Politico: Estonian president among potential candidates for NATO's top post

17:06

Renewables made up nearly third of all energy consumption in second quarter

16:33

Water accidents up significantly from last year

16:06

Pharmacies to offer covid vaccinations from late summer

15:44

Gallery: Kuressaare prepares for Saaremaa Opera Festival 2021

15:12

Estonian freedom fighter, politician Enn Tarto dies

14:36

West Tallinn Central Hospital to increase COVID-19 treatment capacity

14:08

State to motivate vaccinators with performance pay

13:35

36,450 vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia this week

13:13

Ministry to grant schools right to ask teachers for vaccine certificate

12:46

Gallery: Sail Tallinn brought ships to Lennusadam and Noblessner

12:12

Record number of real estate transactions made in second quarter

11:44

Rapid tests can be used at Estonian border from Monday

11:11

Tallinn mayor: We will wait for other offers to renovate Linnahall

10:34

Health Board: 34 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

10:03

Gallery: Bear watching in Ida-Viru County

09:34

Estonia sending tents, equipment to help Lithuania with migrant pressure

08:53

Two Estonians win medals at under-20s European championships

08:25

Oil spill discovered at Sillamäe port

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: