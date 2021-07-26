Street cleaning to cost Tallinn €4 million in summer

While snow and ice clearing on the streets of Tallinn tends to be the more common topic of budget allocation, a lesser known fact is that the city spends millions for street cleaning in the summer period.

Tarmo Sulg, acting director of the Tallinn urban environment and public works department, said the city will pay a total of €4.5 million in cleaning works from May until October, to go with additional fees from district government works. He said the yearly budget for district cleaning works stands at €1.9 million.

For the sake of comparison, the city pays €9.2 million for street cleaning from November to April.

"In the summer period, roads, sidewalks, cycle and light paths, parking lots, stairs, public transportation stops, bridges and viaducts, tunnels and other road structures are cleaned and green spaces are maintained," Sulg said.

According to Sulg, major expressways are cleaned three times a week, main streets and their parking lots and stairs are cleaned once a week, side and distribution streets along with their parking lots are cleaned twice a month. Transport streets, squares, parking lots and intra-quarter roads are cleaned once a month. Sidewalks, cycle paths and light paths are cleaned depending on their condition.

"In the winter, ice prevention is conducted and snow and ice is maintained on roads, sidewalks, cycle and light paths, parking lots, stairs, public transportation stops, bridges and viaducts, tunnels and all other structures based on estimates according to maintenance cycle times. Depending on the amount of snowfall, snow is collected and taken away from tighter places if it restricts movement," Sulg said.

The city official noted that Tänavapuhastuse AS, Eesti Keskkonnateenused AS, Tallinna Kommunaalteenused OÜ and the Kadriorg Park street cleaning unit conduct cleaning works in Tallinn.

