Tallink July passengers down by nearly a third, recovery on Sweden lines
Estonian shipping line Tallink saw a 28 percent call in passenger numbers on year to July, the company has reported to the Tallinn Stock Exchange, and carried 444,112 passengers in that month. The fall was even greater on the Estonia-Finland route, where passenger numbers were over 43 percent down, but on the other hand, recovery was experienced on routes to Sweden, with passengers, vehicles and cargo alike.
Tallink July 2021 breakdown:
- Number of passenger vehicles transported fell by 26.7 percent in July 2021, to 86,665 units.
- Passengers on Estonia-Finland route declined 43.3 percent.
- 4.9 percent fewer passengers than July 2020 on Finland-Sweden route.
- Passengers on Estonia-Sweden route rose 14-fold on year to July.
- No trips took place between Latvia and Sweden in July.
- 4,280 vehicles carried between Estonia and Sweden, compared with 250 in the same period last year.
- Volume of vehicles carried fell 36.7 percent on year on the Estonia-Finland route, but rose 13.5 percent on the Finland-Sweden route.
- Number of cargo units transported in July 2021 decreased by 4.6 percent compared to the year before to 27,766 units.
- Volume of cargo units fell 5.7 percent on year on Finland-Sweden route.
- Volume of cargo units fell 6.2 percent on the Estonia-Finland route.
- Volume of cargo units fell 17.5 percent on the Estonia-Sweden route.
Editor: Andrew Whyte