Statistics: Industrial production rises in June

The total production of industrial enterprises rose by 11 percent on year to June 2021, Statistics Estonia reports, the third month in a row to see a year-on-year increase.

Production increased in all three major industrial sectors during that time: In mining (by 19 percent), in energy (by 14 percent) and in manufacturing (by 10 percent).

Helle Bunder, one of the agency's analysts, said of the results that: "In June, in the mining sector, there was a considerable increase in both peat production and stone quarrying.

"Manufacturing production also continued its growth – it was up by 10 percent in June. Unlike in the two previous months, the reference base of 2020 was no longer as low. By June last year, the emergency situation declared due to the coronavirus pandemic had been ended and the industrial sectors were gradually recovering," she went on, according to a Statistic Estonia press release.

Change in manufacturing volume index on year Source: Statistics Estonia

Production increased in most manufacturing activities, and of the more significant sectors, it grew in:

Manufacture of wood – 14.8 percent.

Fabricated metal products – 13.4 percent.

Rubber and plastic products – 38.7 percent.

Electrical equipment – 21.4 percent.

Food products – 2.1 percent.

Building materials – 27.1 percent.

The production of electronic products fell over the same period, partly due to its high reference base – June 2020 was the month with the highest level of production for this activity, in the first half of last year, Statistics Estonia says.

Volume and trend of production in manufacturing Source: Statistics Estonia

Between May and June this year, seasonally adjusted total industrial production increased by 3 percent, while manufacturing production rose by 1 percent, Statistics Estonia reports.

Meanwhile in energy production, the volume of electricity production (in MWh) rose by 30 percent on year, while in heat production, the rise was a tenth of that at 3 percent.

Exports

Of total production of manufacturing, 67 percent was sold to the external market.

The share of export sales was the largest in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals and the manufacture of computers and electronic products.

According to unadjusted data, the sales of production for export increased by 16 percent, and sales to the domestic market by 17 percent, compared with June 2020.

Industry is the largest sector of the economy and an important driver of economic growth, Statistics Estonia says.

See also the dedicated section on industry.

More detailed data has also been published in the statistical database.

