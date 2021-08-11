Black Nights Film Festival became member of important representative body

Pöff's wolves. Source: pressimaterjalid
In the next three years, the Black Nights Film Festival PÖFF will be a part of the International Film Producers Unions Federation (Fédération Internationale des Associations de Producteurs de Films, FIAPF) festivals committee, which regulates, coordinates and improves the operating of film festivals.

Alongside PÖFF, there are 13 other members in the committee - Venice, Cannes, Berlin, Toronto, Shanghai, Tokyo, Mar del Plata, Busani and Lucarno festivals.

PÖFF was chosen by the accredited festivals of the federation, of which there are 45. 15 of them belong to the non-specialized international competition program, ie A-class festivals. PÖFF acquired the certificate in 2014.

Head of PÖFF Tiina Lokk said that it's a great honor but also an obligation. "To be one of them who is representing 45 leading film festivals in forming the international film politics shows how highly we are thought of."

There are 34 film and television production organizations from 27 countries around the world. Federation is representing its member organizations' interests in developing the politics around the film industry.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

