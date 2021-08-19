Song Festival Grounds' visitor center opens for independence anniversary

The story of the Signing Revolution, the tradition of Song Festivals and the history of the Song Festival Grounds have been unveiled in a new visitor center in Tallinn to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the restoration of independence.

On Wednesday (August 18), the new visitor center was opened at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak).

The creation of the visitor center was inspired by the idea of offering a unique experience in the place known as a landmark of Estonian culture and the cradle of the Singing Revolution.

The center hosts educational programs for students, meetings with the heroes of the Song Festivals and the Singing Revolution and exhibitions.

Urmo Saareoja, the director of Lauluväljak, said: "We have long dreamed of establishing a visitor center on the Song Festival Grounds, and I am delighted that it is for the significant 30th anniversary of regaining independence that we made it a reality."

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center). "The pivotal events of that time had a unifying effect on society and the initiators of these events deserve to be acknowledged and celebrated."

The visitor center will be open to the public from August 31, as several events dedicated to Estonia's 30th anniversary of restored independence will take place at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds in the coming days.

The largest of them is the night song festival "Vaba Eesti" on August 20, where 450 musicians will perform at a concert lasting more than five hours.

On Saturday, August 21, the concert and family event "Reunion" dedicated to the Restoration of Independence Day will take place at Lauluväljak, featuring 2 Quick Start, Traffic and The Roop from Lithuania.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!