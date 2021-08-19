Song Festival Grounds' visitor center opens for independence anniversary

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The official opening of the visitor center at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds. Source: Tallinn City Council.
News

The story of the Signing Revolution, the tradition of Song Festivals and the history of the Song Festival Grounds have been unveiled in a new visitor center in Tallinn to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the restoration of independence.

On Wednesday (August 18), the new visitor center was opened at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak).

The creation of the visitor center was inspired by the idea of offering a unique experience in the place known as a landmark of Estonian culture and the cradle of the Singing Revolution.

The center hosts educational programs for students, meetings with the heroes of the Song Festivals and the Singing Revolution and exhibitions.

Urmo Saareoja, the director of Lauluväljak, said: "We have long dreamed of establishing a visitor center on the Song Festival Grounds, and I am delighted that it is for the significant 30th anniversary of regaining independence that we made it a reality." 

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center). "The pivotal events of that time had a unifying effect on society and the initiators of these events deserve to be acknowledged and celebrated."

The visitor center will be open to the public from August 31, as several events dedicated to Estonia's 30th anniversary of restored independence will take place at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds in the coming days.

The largest of them is the night song festival "Vaba Eesti" on August 20, where 450 musicians will perform at a concert lasting more than five hours.

On Saturday, August 21, the concert and family event "Reunion" dedicated to the Restoration of Independence Day will take place at Lauluväljak, featuring 2 Quick Start, Traffic and The Roop from Lithuania.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:06

R-Kiosk reports €4.1 million loss for 2020

17:23

Prime minister: Health Board cold store incident 'an unbelievable mess'

16:29

Italian Air Force F-35s to make August 20 flyover

15:54

Song Festival Grounds' visitor center opens for independence anniversary

15:20

Former justice chancellor: Presidential institution definitely taking a hit

15:02

ABB pulling part of its manufacturing operations out of Estonia Updated

14:56

Gallery: Kristiine Keskus planning further expansion

14:46

Reform Party Riigikogu group supports Karis as presidential candidate Updated

14:24

Poll places Mart Laar most influential prime minister of past 30 years

13:59

Estonia to accept up to 30 Afghan refugees Updated

13:24

Newborns gifted socks to mark restoration of independence anniversary

12:59

€80 million residential area to be build next to Tallinn's Lake Harku

12:25

Rail services through Tartu closed for three days from Monday

11:56

Educator organization concerned over schools' vaccination requirement

11:21

Estonia passes 700,000 coronavirus vaccination mark

10:55

Health Board: 357 new coronavirus cases

10:19

Pippi Lotta Enok lying third in Under 20s World Championship Heptathlon

09:48

Baltic parliament speakers, Sassoli visit Lithuania-Belarus border

09:22

Cyclist Rein Taaramäe has to surrender Tour of Spain leader's shirt

08:56

Estonia's coronavirus infection rate falls to 1.1

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: