Defense ministry undersecretary resigns

Meelis Oidsalu is stepping down from his role as the defense ministry's Undersecretary for Defense Readiness, he told ERR Thursday.

Oidsalu only took on the role, responsible for overseeing crisis preparedness, as well as monitoring military service matters, in February.

He has worked at the ministry for over 20 years, and was Undersecretary for Defense Planning for five years, immediately before his latest appointment.

