Over 38,000 people taking part in World Cleanup Day in Estonia

More than 38,000 people in Estonia are taking part in events for the global World Cleanup Day, organizers said.

Last year, 30,340 people participated in World Cleanup Day in Estonia, and a total of 21.2 million people in 180 countries around the world.

World Cleanup Day, started in Estonia, is the largest global citizens' initiative in history.

During the campaign, people from almost 180 countries clean up litter on their beaches, in forests and on roads.

Since 2019, the clean-up in Estonia has focused primarily on small litter, including small pieces of plastic and cigarette butts.

Involving the younger generation and raising awareness across the board are also themes that are at the heart of the cleanup campaign in Estonia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) took part in the events with other members of the ministry.

"We don't have a planet B, so let's keep our only one clean and fit for the future generations!" she wrote on Twitter.

Today is #worldcleanupday!

Excited to come together with team @MFAestonia in Paljassaare peninsula @letsdoitworld. We don't have a planet B, so let's keep our only one clean and fit for the future generations! pic.twitter.com/ODWerjd2Tu — Eva-Maria Liimets (@eliimets) September 18, 2021

Diplomats help clean up Lasnamäe on World Cleanup Day

Diplomats in Estonia will help clean up the Raadiku quarter and the Seli forest in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district on Saturday.

The removal of garbage in the Raadiku quarter is organized by the German embassy in Tallinn, the Lasnamae district administration, Raadiku Youth Headquarters and staff from other embassies.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!