SDE want to limit e-scooters on sidewalk to 10 km/h

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) wants the speed limit for electric scooters traveling on the sidewalk to be capped at 10 km/h.

MP Jevgeni Ossinovski submitted a bill to the Riigikogu on Tuesday.

"Currently, the maximum speed allowed for electric scooters on sidewalks is 25 kilometers per hour, which obviously endangers pedestrians, especially children and the elderly," Ossinovski said.

He referred to a survey commissioned by party member Raimond Kaljulaid, who is SDE's mayoral candidate for Tallinn, which confirms that more than half of Tallinners feel threatened by electric scooters.

Ossinovski said, from his personal experience, this summer his children had almost been in accidents with electric scooters.

The new speed limit would not apply when driving on a cycle path or light traffic road.

