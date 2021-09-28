Radio Sweden releases new Estonia ferry wreck video

Images from the Estonia Ferry investigation on July 15.
Images from the Estonia Ferry investigation on July 15. Source: Madis Veltman/Postimees
Radio Sweden has published a new video of the wreck of the Estonia ferry which sank in 1994 and is the subject of a new investigation.

The video, released Monday and taken by the accident investigation authorities of Sweden and Estonia, shows how pieces of the ferry's steel structure are bent outwards from the hull.

Sweden's Accident Investigation Board said it does not think the damage was caused by an explosion.

The deputy director general of the board Jonas Bäckstrand said more analysis needed. 

"The international investigation in the 1990's took samples to see if they could find any traces of explosives, and none were found", he said.

Anders Ulfvarson, a professor emeritus of Marine Structural Engineering at Chalmers University, said he was surprised by the footage.

"There is more damage than I had expected, and it looks like the metal plates bent outwards", he told Swedish Radio News.

The Estonia sank in the Baltic Sea killing 852 people onboard.

The video can be viewed on the Radio Sweden website

--

Editor: Helen Wright

