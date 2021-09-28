Coronavirus sickness pay from day two likely to be extended

The government is planning to extend the payment of sick leave from day two into next year. An analysis will be carried out into whether compensation can continue to be paid for self-isolation.

To prevent people from working when sick and spreading covid-19, the government changed the rules and started paying sick pay from day two rather than day three as a crisis measure last year.

The measure, originally intended to last for four months, was extended in the spring until the end of 2021.

Minister of Labor and Health Tanel Kiik (Center) said the changes could be extended further.

Kiik said: "I have negotiated this with both the Confederation of Trade Unions and the Confederation of Employers, and I can say that, from my personal position, a similar compensation system should be introduced indefinitely, perhaps in the years to come."

The measure will cost about €19 million this year. €12.4 million has been allocated in the state budget and the rest comes from the Estonian Health Insurance Fund's budget.

Kiik said discussions will continue. Changing the rules for paying people in self-isolation is yet to be discussed.

Earlier this month, the minister said this may stop in the near future as only unvaccinated people are required to quarantine as close contacts and everyone has had plenty of time to get vaccinated.

A legal analysis will now be carried out.

