32 direct destinations on Tallinn Airport winter schedule

Tallinn Airport has announced that Barcelona, Liverpool, Billund, Paris, Beauvais and Rome Ciampino are added as new destinations.

New destinations are Barcelona, Liverpool, Billund, Paris, Beauvais and Rome Ciampino and flights to Malta, Düsseldorf Weeze and Edinburg are brought back.

"In the winter schedule valid from the end of October, there are already more seats than in the summer of 2021 without adding charter flights seats. This is a clear sign of the market recovering; there is a demand and the airlines have reacted to it with their offers," Tallinn Airport CEO Eero Pärgmäe said.

Pärgamäe added that Munich, Zurich, Salzburg, Vienna, and two airports in Milan, together make up the skiing destinations on offer.

Charter flights added to the schedule to Sharm el-sheik, Hurghada, Gran Canaria and Tenerife have also been added.

In September, budget airline Wizz Air opened a direct flight between Tallinn and Naples and the Turkish airline Pegasus started its seasonal flights to Antalya. All-in-all, it was possible to directly fly to 30 destinations in September. Riga and Frankfurt flights were used most often. The most popular charter flight destinations were Turkey and Greece.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Estonia and Brexit

