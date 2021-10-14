Tartu Bigbank out of Champions League after loss to Benfica

Estonian volleyball club Tartu Bigbank's Champions League journey has wrapped up for this season after a 1:3 (21:25, 25:17, 21:25, 20:25) loss to Portugese powerhouse Benfica. Tartu will continue in the CEV Cup.

Tartu lost the first match 1:3 and needed a 3:0 or 3:1 victory in the away game to advance.

A hard-fought first set saw the Portugese club take a 9:5 lead and extend it to 19:12. While Tartu was able to close the gap a little, Benfica took the first set 25:21.

The Estonian club responded in the second set, however, opening a 12:7 lead in a competitive set. They kept the Portugese club at a distance and extended their lead to seven at 23:16, eventually realizing a set victory at 25:17.

As was the case in the first two sets, one club got off to a slightly better start and was in control for the remainder of the set. Benfica achieved a 25:21 set victory in the third and capped off the win with a 25:20 fourth set, ending Tartu's season in the Champions League.

Tartu Bigbank will continue their international season in the CEV Cup and will face Russian club Zenit Kazan in the round of 32. The match will take place on November 10.

