Tartu Bigbank out of Champions League after loss to Benfica

Sports
Volleyball Champions League: Tartu Bigbank - SL Benfica.
Volleyball Champions League: Tartu Bigbank - SL Benfica. Source: cev.eu
Sports

Estonian volleyball club Tartu Bigbank's Champions League journey has wrapped up for this season after a 1:3 (21:25, 25:17, 21:25, 20:25) loss to Portugese powerhouse Benfica. Tartu will continue in the CEV Cup.

Tartu lost the first match 1:3 and needed a 3:0 or 3:1 victory in the away game to advance.

A hard-fought first set saw the Portugese club take a 9:5 lead and extend it to 19:12. While Tartu was able to close the gap a little, Benfica took the first set 25:21.

The Estonian club responded in the second set, however, opening a 12:7 lead in a competitive set. They kept the Portugese club at a distance and extended their lead to seven at 23:16, eventually realizing a set victory at 25:17.

As was the case in the first two sets, one club got off to a slightly better start and was in control for the remainder of the set. Benfica achieved a 25:21 set victory in the third and capped off the win with a 25:20 fourth set, ending Tartu's season in the Champions League.

Tartu Bigbank will continue their international season in the CEV Cup and will face Russian club Zenit Kazan in the round of 32. The match will take place on November 10.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:58

Minister: Reduced energy charges to cost state €75 million

11:36

Global Estonian Report: October 13-20

11:29

Spread of coronavirus in Estonia has reached very high level

11:03

Simson: Electricity prices can be lowered by reducing excess VAT

10:57

Health Board: 342 hospitalized patients, 1,060 cases, five deaths

10:24

Tartu mayoral candidates debate governance, green space, bike lanes

09:53

Prime minister: Why the majority should be restricted is a growing question

09:32

Karis' meeting with Latvian president canceled after positive covid test

09:24

Kuressaare Airport to transition to remote traffic service in 2023

08:56

Tartu Bigbank out of Champions League after loss to Benfica

08:32

AK: Coalition reaches agreement on measures to ease soaring energy prices

08:05

More than 170,000 people have cast their votes in local elections

13.10

Ekspress Group to contribute 30 percent of profits towards dividends

13.10

Interior minister: First eastern border section essentially ready

13.10

Supreme Court throws out government press conference access complaint

13.10

Estonia does not rule out joining nuclear energy statement

13.10

Saks would charge for entry to ERM permanent exhibits

13.10

Estonia to get over €200 million from CO2 quota trading for 2021

13.10

Health minister: We are considering additional motivators for the elderly

13.10

Sixteen-year-olds among most active and independent voters

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

13.10

Anti-money laundering chief: Cryptocurrency licenses should be revoked Updated

13.10

Prime minister distances from Tuesday's statements regarding restrictions

13.10

Anthropologist: Tallinn losing its distinctive face copying the West

13.10

Health Board: 272 hospitalized patients, 1,228 new cases, two deaths

12.10

Prime minister: Unvaccinated people could be moved down surgery queue

13.10

Jevgeni Ossinovski: Five proposals for more effective vaccination

13.10

Health minister: We are considering additional motivators for the elderly

09.10

ECDC recommends stricter entry restrictions for Estonia, Baltic states

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: