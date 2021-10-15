Austrian court hits Andreas Veerpalu with suspended jail sentence

A court in Austria has sentenced cross-country skier Andreas Veerpalu to five months' jail time, in suspended sentence, plus three years' probation. Veerpalu, who was caught up in a major, international ski-doping scandal from February 2019, has also been fined just under €500, by the same court.

Veerpalu's lawyer informed the court, in Innsbruck, that Veerpalu did not plan to attend the hearing. As a result, the ruling was made in absentia, daily newspaper Postimees wrote (link in Estonian).

The Innsbruck prosecutor's office charged the 27-year-old of violating anti-doping rules, in which he caused sponsors €12,000 in damage. He was also charged with involvement with a crime ring which included the notorious German "doping doctor", Mark Schmidt, who is currently imprisoned.

Veerpalu is son of Estonian two-time olympic gold medalist Andrus Veerpalu, who was one of those involved in the blood doping activities and whose resulting two-year coaching ban recently expired.

