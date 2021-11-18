Man detained after attacks on Riigikogu, ISS building

Toompea Castle facade. The building houses the Riigikogu.
Toompea Castle facade. The building houses the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
A man has been detained following a attack using projectiles containing a flammable liquid on the Riigikogu building and the Internal Security Service (ISS) building, both in Tallinn. No major damage was caused by either attack, both of which occurred early Thursday morning.

The individual, a 38-year-old male, has a past drug offense conviction, BNS reports.

The attack on the Riigikogu took place first and caused damage to a window, with the ISS main door sustaining damage in the second incident.

The man was detained by a Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) patrol and a criminal investigation has been opened, BNS reports.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

