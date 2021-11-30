Evangelical Lutheran Church elects new church government

News
Urmas Viilma.
Urmas Viilma. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

On Sunday, the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) named a new church government, tasked with executing the decisions of the church council.

The president of the consistory is Archbishop Urmas Viilma with bishops Joel Luhamets and Tiia Salumäe also members of the church government. Andrus Mõttus will continue as chancellor.

There are four assessors in the Lutheran Church consistory, island structural unit provost Anti Toplaan will join the consistory and work on matters of media.

Katrin-Helena Melder, Ove Sander and Marko Tiitus will continue as consistory assessors.

"Youth work and children are of key importance for the church, if we think of where the next generation comes from. And we must certainly think if with EELK, which is global, we have also included Estonians living in diaspora and if are reaching them. And considering the current situation, social work and diaconal work are still actual," said Archbishop Urmas Viilma.

The consistory's term will last for four years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:31

Competition Authority looking at Tallinn cinema closure anti-trust aspects

18:28

Coronavirus testing boosts SYNLAB's profits up five-fold

18:04

Head of Ülemiste mall: Retailers optimistic about spring

17:37

Health minister: Free dental care would mean health care funding reform

17:10

Five potential buyers participating in third auction for T1 Mall of Tallinn

16:42

EDF commander and defense minister not too keen on air defense proposal

16:16

Heritage board director resigns, says decision mutual one with ministry

15:57

Lawyer: Former education minister definitely not pleading guilty

15:45

Evangelical Lutheran Church elects new church government

15:18

Health Board orders Tallinn cafe closure over Covid rules non-compliance

15:12

Maarja Merivoo-Parro: Positions of view and positions of seats

14:51

Turkish refugee: We must show that we can all live together in Estonia

14:28

Estonia planning to keep pragmatic line with climate package

13:56

Third quarter economic growth below analysts' expectations

13:28

County hospitals may be cut in future

13:04

Testing requirement to be imposed on arrivals from 10 countries

12:58

Saturday's Eesti Laul quarter finals heat features foreign language songs

12:20

Counties to reduce total bus route kilometers by 2 percent

11:56

Statistics: Retail trade business turnover was €784 million in October

11:24

Estonia sends 50 Defense Forces members to Poland to build border barrier

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

27.11

Omicron threat prompts Health Board to urge PCR tests for all arrivals

29.11

Coca-Cola Plaza cinema to close due to low sales, restrictions

29.11

Health minister: We are thinking about more restrictions, not easing them

27.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 29

13:04

Testing requirement to be imposed on arrivals from 10 countries

29.11

Well-known Tartu bar Zavood closes after 26 years

15:18

Health Board orders Tallinn cafe closure over Covid rules non-compliance

29.11

AK: Booming economy raises question about bubble potentially breaking

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: