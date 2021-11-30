Evangelical Lutheran Church elects new church government

On Sunday, the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) named a new church government, tasked with executing the decisions of the church council.

The president of the consistory is Archbishop Urmas Viilma with bishops Joel Luhamets and Tiia Salumäe also members of the church government. Andrus Mõttus will continue as chancellor.

There are four assessors in the Lutheran Church consistory, island structural unit provost Anti Toplaan will join the consistory and work on matters of media.

Katrin-Helena Melder, Ove Sander and Marko Tiitus will continue as consistory assessors.

"Youth work and children are of key importance for the church, if we think of where the next generation comes from. And we must certainly think if with EELK, which is global, we have also included Estonians living in diaspora and if are reaching them. And considering the current situation, social work and diaconal work are still actual," said Archbishop Urmas Viilma.

The consistory's term will last for four years.

