Parties file 'roof money' proposals for sports clubs, schools, churches

Monday was the deadline for party groups in the Estonian parliament to submit proposals for the grants for small-scale regional investments, dubbed as 'roof monies,' to be distributed based on the proposals of the party groups next year.

This year, €3 million will be distributed according to proposals submitted by members of the Riigikogu, which roughly corresponds to an amount of €30,000 per member of the Riigikogu.

Last year, parties divided €6 million for investments under the 2021 state budget. A year earlier, in the 2020 budget, €4.2 million was set aside for regional investments.

Reform

ERR reported on Monday that Reform Party MPs Aivar Sõerd, Jürgen Ligi, Mart Võrklaev, Hanno Pevkur, Yoko Alender, Heiki Kranich and Siim Kallas, and Isamaa MP Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits sidelined themselves from the distribution of 'roof money.'

The biggest amounts sought by MPs from the Reform Party include €30,000 applied for by Kristina Smigun-Vähi for a health education project overseen by the Estonian Medical Students' Association.

Another €30,000 was sought by Erkki Keldo for the acquisition of lighting and audio equipment for Põltsamaa Music School.

Additionally, €30,000 was sought by Marko Mihkelson for the center of Asian studies of the University of Tartu for enhancing Asia-related competencies.

Center

The biggest applications filed on behalf of the Center Party group are a joint application by Riigikogu speaker Jüri Ratas and the party group for €34,000 to be allocated to the Estonian Cancer Society as an operating grant.

An application for an amount of €29,000 was submitted by Mailis Reps for the renovation of the premises Püha Miikaeli Kolleegium school in Tallinn.

EKRE

None of the proposals by the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) group amounted to the largest amount allowed under the agreements, meaning €30,000.

The largest grants sought were €15,000 requested by Martin Helme for the NGO Miikaeli Ühendus to improve sanitary conditions for students, and the same amount for the NGO Küla vesi for the construction of a pumping station at Kulli.

MP Kert Kingo requested €15,000 for the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church to reconstruct the roof of the pastorate of Kursi Church and for Sadala School to renovate the school stadium.

Isamaa

The biggest applications from the Isamaa group are a proposal submitted by Sven Sester to allocate €25,000 for the reconstruction and extension of the attractions of Spot of Tallinn.

Raivo Tamm requested €24,000 in operating support requested for the Estonian Union of National Minorities, which represents the interests of Estonia's ethnic minorities.

Social Democrats

MPs of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) did not make any proposals for the allocation of large grants to any individual association.

The largest grants requested are an application from Heljo Pikhof for €10,000 to be granted for the construction of an outdoor podium and shelter for the Elva Children's and Family Center.

Lauri Läänemets requested the same amount to be allocated to the Türi rural municipality administration for the purchase of street benches for the elderly.

Jaak Juske wants to allocate €10,000 to the Estonian Association of People with Mobility Disabilities as an operating grant.

Jevgeni Ossinovski wants €10,000 to be allocated to support the organization of concerts by the Lasteekraani Muusikastuudio children's music training club of ERR.

Raimond Kaljulaid wants to support prevention work and case solving by the Estonian Animal Protection Society.

Riina Sikkut has proposed to allocate the same amount for the purchase of a stage curtain for the community center of Padise and for repairs on the community center's roof.

