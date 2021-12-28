Central bank: Credit institution deposit stock up 22 percent on year

The stock of deposits at credit institutions in November was €27.8 billion, which is €5.1 billion or 22.3 percent more than a year earlier, the Bank of Estonia announced on Tuesday.

The stock of deposits at credit institutions increase by 0.7 percent or €183.9 million from October, the central bank announced in a statistical release.

The biggest contributor to growth over the year was deposits of non-resident other financing institutions. Non-resident deposits grew by €2 billion over the year and made up 15.3 percent of the stock of deposits of credit institutions

The assets of credit institutions totaled €38 billion, which was 1 percent or €378 million more than in the previous month, and 13.5 percent or €4.5 billion more than a year earlier. The assets of leasing companies totaled €3 billion and yearly growth in them was 2.4 percent or €70.2 million.

The deposits of non-financial companies grew by 21.7 percent over the year to reach €10 billion, and the annual growth in them came mainly from resident deposits.

The value of long-term loans and leases issued during the month to non-financial companies was €258.5 million, which was €51 million less than in the previous month and €8 million less than a year previously.

The stock of loans and leases issued to non-financial companies was €9.9 billion, having grown over the year by 5.5 percent, which was 0.6 percentage points less than the growth in the previous month.

General indicators for credit institution and leasing companies deposits in November 2021. Source: Bank of Estonia

€200 million in housing loans issued to households

There was growth of 5.5 percent over the year in the stock of loans and leases to households, which stood at €11.2 billion. The largest share of loans to households are housing loans, and €9.3 billion has been taken in such loans. The stock was 8.7 percent or €750.5 million more than a year earlier.

The volume of housing loans issued to households was €200.7 million, which was €15.9 million more than in the previous month. The last time that more than €200 million was issued in housing loans to households in a month was in May 2007.

The average interest rate on housing loans issued to households with a mortgage was 1.95 percent, which is the lowest level ever. It was 0.05 percentage points lower than a month earlier, and 0.28 percentage point lowers than a year prior.

Households took car leases of €27.6 million, which is the smallest amount of the past nine months. Credit card loans of €46.6 million were granted, which was €6.8 million more than a year earlier.

The deposits of households grew by 18.7 percent over the year to reach €12.2 billion. Non-residents accounted for 11.6 percent of the stock of household deposits, which was 0.6 percentage points less than a year earlier.

Estonian credit institutions are Swedbank, SEB Pank, LHV, Bigbank, Coop Pank, Luminor Pank, Holm Bank, Inbank and TBB bank.

