Central bank: Credit institution deposit stock up 22 percent on year
The stock of deposits at credit institutions in November was €27.8 billion, which is €5.1 billion or 22.3 percent more than a year earlier, the Bank of Estonia announced on Tuesday.
The stock of deposits at credit institutions increase by 0.7 percent or €183.9 million from October, the central bank announced in a statistical release.
The biggest contributor to growth over the year was deposits of non-resident other financing institutions. Non-resident deposits grew by €2 billion over the year and made up 15.3 percent of the stock of deposits of credit institutions
The assets of credit institutions totaled €38 billion, which was 1 percent or €378 million more than in the previous month, and 13.5 percent or €4.5 billion more than a year earlier. The assets of leasing companies totaled €3 billion and yearly growth in them was 2.4 percent or €70.2 million.
The deposits of non-financial companies grew by 21.7 percent over the year to reach €10 billion, and the annual growth in them came mainly from resident deposits.
The value of long-term loans and leases issued during the month to non-financial companies was €258.5 million, which was €51 million less than in the previous month and €8 million less than a year previously.
The stock of loans and leases issued to non-financial companies was €9.9 billion, having grown over the year by 5.5 percent, which was 0.6 percentage points less than the growth in the previous month.
€200 million in housing loans issued to households
There was growth of 5.5 percent over the year in the stock of loans and leases to households, which stood at €11.2 billion. The largest share of loans to households are housing loans, and €9.3 billion has been taken in such loans. The stock was 8.7 percent or €750.5 million more than a year earlier.
The volume of housing loans issued to households was €200.7 million, which was €15.9 million more than in the previous month. The last time that more than €200 million was issued in housing loans to households in a month was in May 2007.
The average interest rate on housing loans issued to households with a mortgage was 1.95 percent, which is the lowest level ever. It was 0.05 percentage points lower than a month earlier, and 0.28 percentage point lowers than a year prior.
Households took car leases of €27.6 million, which is the smallest amount of the past nine months. Credit card loans of €46.6 million were granted, which was €6.8 million more than a year earlier.
The deposits of households grew by 18.7 percent over the year to reach €12.2 billion. Non-residents accounted for 11.6 percent of the stock of household deposits, which was 0.6 percentage points less than a year earlier.
Estonian credit institutions are Swedbank, SEB Pank, LHV, Bigbank, Coop Pank, Luminor Pank, Holm Bank, Inbank and TBB bank.
Editor: Kristjan Kallaste