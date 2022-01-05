New head of scientific council wants to retain PERH chief doctor

News
Peep Talving
Peep Talving Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Virology professor Toivo Maimets, who is to head up the new composition of the government's Covid advisory body, the scientific council, has proposed North Estonia Medical Center chief-of-medicine and surgery professor Peep Talving to continue together in the council.

Talving confirmed on Vikerradio morning program on Wednesday that Maimets has called him regarding the question and they talked for half an hour. "But the result can't be announced, it will be announced by the prime minister herself," Talving said.

The membership of the new council is shadowed by a veil of secrecy. One possible name has been the University of Tartu family medicine professor and family doctor Ruth Kalda.

"I have agreed with the proposal, but it's not official yet. The membership hasn't been confirmed officially," Kalda told ERR on Tuesday.

According to the current plans, Maimets will introduce the new council to the government on Thursday.

The government announced before Christmas that the virology professor Irja Lutsar, who advised the ministers for two years is not continuing in the position. The new head of the council Maimets was granted the right to compose the new council himself.

The scientific council is an institution convened by the government committee for the Emergency Situations of the second government of Jüri Ratas (Center) on March 20, 2020, which collects and analyzes expert information for the Government Committee. The Scientific Council will assess, inter alia, how existing restrictions prevent and control the spread of the virus.

In addition to Lutsar and Talving, the previous council included Tartu university statistician Krista Fischer, Andero Uusberg, professor in affective psychology at the Institute of Psychology and Pilleriin Soodla, University of Tartu Clinic of Infectious Diseases. Until November 2021, Andres Merits, professor of applied virology at the University of Tartu, also sat on the council.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:01

New maritime spatial plan to reach government soon

16:26

New head of scientific council wants to retain PERH chief doctor

15:47

Experts: Latest second pillar payout likely to exacerbate inflation

15:08

Health Board: Rate of vaccinated and unvaccinated infected has equalized

14:28

Children will not receive booster doses anytime soon

13:54

Covid self-isolation requirement likely to be cut to five days Updated

12:21

Vaccination coverage may never reach 70 percent

11:54

Experts: Finland's accession to NATO unlikely in near future

11:29

Coalition hinting at unity on energy VAT reduction bill

11:22

Estonia's border lakes popular fishing spots after ATV ban lifted

10:57

Former Swedbank CEO charged with fraud related to bank's Estonia operations

10:33

Health Board: 231 hospitalized patients, 1,491 new cases, 2 death

10:24

Booster dose can be given 5 months after recovery from coronavirus

09:47

National team striker finds new home club in Thailand

09:23

Party ratings: Reform widens gap on EKRE, Center

08:51

Prime minister: NATO allies do not underestimate Russia

08:25

Security expert: Little info known about NATO foreign ministers' meeting

04.01

Tartu court finds local elections candidate guilty of domestic violence

04.01

Former EKRE Tallinn city council member to join Center Party

04.01

Interior minister: May be interregnum before new secretary general in place

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

02.01

Irja Lutsar: Omicron strain suggests virus running out of steam

04.01

Health Board: 238 hospitalized patients, 1,497 new cases, 1 death

04.01

MP: Estonia should launch NATO Article 4 consultations

04.01

Belgian F-16s to make low-altitude flights across Estonia through the week

10:33

Health Board: 231 hospitalized patients, 1,491 new cases, 2 death

08:51

Prime minister: NATO allies do not underestimate Russia

04.01

UK magazine nominates Estonian jazz artist's album among top for 2021

04.01

Health Board: Omicron unlikely to bring along complete lockdown

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: