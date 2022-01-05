New head of scientific council wants to retain PERH chief doctor

Virology professor Toivo Maimets, who is to head up the new composition of the government's Covid advisory body, the scientific council, has proposed North Estonia Medical Center chief-of-medicine and surgery professor Peep Talving to continue together in the council.

Talving confirmed on Vikerradio morning program on Wednesday that Maimets has called him regarding the question and they talked for half an hour. "But the result can't be announced, it will be announced by the prime minister herself," Talving said.

The membership of the new council is shadowed by a veil of secrecy. One possible name has been the University of Tartu family medicine professor and family doctor Ruth Kalda.

"I have agreed with the proposal, but it's not official yet. The membership hasn't been confirmed officially," Kalda told ERR on Tuesday.

According to the current plans, Maimets will introduce the new council to the government on Thursday.

The government announced before Christmas that the virology professor Irja Lutsar, who advised the ministers for two years is not continuing in the position. The new head of the council Maimets was granted the right to compose the new council himself.

The scientific council is an institution convened by the government committee for the Emergency Situations of the second government of Jüri Ratas (Center) on March 20, 2020, which collects and analyzes expert information for the Government Committee. The Scientific Council will assess, inter alia, how existing restrictions prevent and control the spread of the virus.

In addition to Lutsar and Talving, the previous council included Tartu university statistician Krista Fischer, Andero Uusberg, professor in affective psychology at the Institute of Psychology and Pilleriin Soodla, University of Tartu Clinic of Infectious Diseases. Until November 2021, Andres Merits, professor of applied virology at the University of Tartu, also sat on the council.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!