President Karis appoints ambassadors to Greece, Monaco

Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn.
President Alar Karis has appointed several Estonian ambassadors, both to sovereign states and to international organizations.

Karin Rannu has been appointed Estonian Ambassador to Greece, while Lembit Uibo will be Estonia's new ambassador to the Principality of Monaco (based in Paris).

Two ambassadorial appointments to supra-national organizations have also been announced.

Priit Turk has been made Estonia's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), based in Singapore, while Priit Pallum presented his credentials as ambassador to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, on Tuesday, the foreign ministry said in a press release.

Former President Kersti Kaljulaid confirmed Pallum as ambassador to the OECD and also to UNESCO, last year. Kaljulaid herself had launched a bid to run as OECD secretary general, in September 2020, but withdrew her application early on last year.

The appointment of Priit Turk as ASEAN ambassador means Kersti Eesmaa has been recalled by President Karis.

The OECD was  founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade and is seen as somewhat of a rich-nations' club. It has 38 member states, predominantly in Europe and the Americas. Estonia joined in 2010.

ASEAN was formed in 1967 and its member states are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

