ERR correspondent: Western unity can be sensed at Russia-NATO negotiations

Joosep Värk.
Joosep Värk. Source: ERR
Western unity can be felt during the course of the NATO-Russia negotiations, ERR Brussels correspondent Joosep Värk said on Wednesday.

Värk told the ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) that the Russian delegation has participated in the negotiations with NATO this week, but has not initially participated in drawing any conclusions.

"During today's (Wednesday's - ed.) four-hour debate, they gave an accurate picture of the post-Cold War history and what they think has gone wrong. But where they are not participating, is the conclusions. If NATO wants arms control measures and transparency for the various military exercises, then here they don't really participate," Värk told AK.

Värk said that Western unity can be sensed at the negotiations. "This is also being passed on to [Vladimir] Putin: We can talk to you at the table, but we understand the game you're playing. We are ready for you to attack Ukraine; our conditions are known, namely that there will be strong political and economical sanctions."

"And if Russia wants NATO's eastern wing to be free of allies, then the move would have the opposite effect, and there would be even more troops and military equipment would be there," Värk added.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

