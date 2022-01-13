Electricity consumption rises 10 percent on year to December despite prices

Despite sky-rocketing electricity prices, private consumption rose by 10 percent onn year to December 2021, grid distributor Elering reports, to 261.3 Gwh, mainly due to the colder winter so far.

The average price of electricity meanwhile rose by 345 percent over the same period.

The surge can primarily be explained by the colder weather, as the average temperature in December 2021 was lower than the same month in 2020, and to a lesser extent, by recovery from the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

The average monthly price nevertheless rose from €45.9 per MWh to €202.65 per MWh.

In November 2021, the rise in consumption on year was even higher, rising 23 percent on year, to 237.7 Gwh.

The average electricity exchange price rose from €40.99 per MWh to €116.78 per MWh, over the same period.

Through the entire year, consumption fell in 2021, to 8.05 Twh (from 8.44 Twh the previous year).

