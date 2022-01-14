MPs form support group to protect domestic interests in EU climate package

News
A Riigikogu sitting.
A Riigikogu sitting. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

25 members of the Riigikogu from three parties have formed a support group to protect Estonia's interests within the European Union's climate package. The aim of the group is to develop proposals for Estonia's position on the package.

Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), chairman of the support group, said the views expressed by the government do not sufficiently take into account the interests of Estonian consumers, businesses and security, and there is no substantive analysis of the cost and consequences of the proposed measures.

"In such a situation, the support group intends to develop proposals for Estonia's views on the climate package and, in the interests of involvement, to form a permanent council of interest representatives and experts from the support group," Reinsalu said.

The vice-chairs of the support group are Aivar Kokk (Isamaa) and Peeter Ernits (EKRE), and the group also includes Priit Sibul (Isamaa), Heiki Hepner (Isamaa), Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa), Üllar Saaremäe (Isamaa), Raivo Tamm (Isamaa), Andres Metsoja (Isamaa), Kaido Höövelson (Center), Jaanus Karilaid (Center), Sven Sester (Isamaa), Mihhail Lotman (Isamaa), Tarmo Kruusimäe (Isamaa), Merry Aart (EKRE), Alar Laneman (EKRE), Paul Puustusmaa (EKRE), Ruuben Kaalep (EKRE), Leo Kunnas (EKRE), Uno Kaskpeit (EKRE), Riho Breivel (EKRE), Helle-Moonika Helme (EKRE), Kalle Grüthal (EKRE) and Jüri Ratas (Center). Thus, Isamaa, EKRE and the Center Party are represented, but the Reform Party and the Social Democrats (SDE) are not.

The Riigikogu's EU Affairs Committee postponed the approval of Estonia's positions on the EU climate package "Objective 55" from December to January 10, but it is now clear that the adoption of the package, if it takes place, will do so at the end of January, or even later.

Representatives of the government have said that the lack of confirmed positions makes it difficult to defend Estonia's position in the EU in the negotiations which have already begun.

As Estonia has agreed to the main goal of the package, but at the same time, the countries have a right to decide how to achieve it, Estonia could correct the goals that are less suitable for it in the negotiations.

Minister of the Environment Erki Savisaar (Center) says there are proposals within the EU's climate goals that are not suitable for the Estonian state. For example, it is unrealistic to reduce CO2 emissions from forestry and agriculture by 2.5 million tonnes, he said.

The European Commission's July 55 climate target proposal is part of the EU's Green Revolution initiative, which aims to reduce Member States' total greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 and to achieve climate neutrality in the EU by 2050.

Objective 55 consists of 14 legislative initiatives, most of which have been approved by the government as Estonia's negotiating position and which now also require the approval of the European Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu.

Initiatives must be agreed by national governments in the Council of the EU and approved by the European Parliament.

Negotiations between EU representatives to finalize the package are expected to last a few years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:43

Basketball players Matthias Tass and Kerr Kriisa successful again

16:11

Major natural gas consumers appeal to prime minister for price cap

15:54

Gallery: Tallinn Zoo residents in winter conditions

15:36

Population census to be completed using 30 registries and short surveys

15:16

Doctor of the year is Pille Mukk

15:02

Excessive mortality in 2021 caused by heat, aging population and COVID-19

14:31

Isamaa leader: Coalition coming apart at the seams

14:01

Tallinn to open energy subsidy applications on Monday

13:42

Government to discuss energy price compensation measures next week

13:13

Estonia's OCSE ambassador: Talks so far have been encouraging

12:39

Wastewater survey: Coronavirus content has decreased over previous week

12:07

Social Democrats want to increase tax-free income to minimum wage

11:36

MPs form support group to protect domestic interests in EU climate package

10:59

Second day of skating European championships continues record-setting trend

10:33

Health Board: 269 hospitalized patients, 2,087 new cases, 3 deaths

10:12

Expert: Russia may deploy troops to Belarus after NATO demands rejection

09:47

Cities facing issues with street lighting during soaring energy prices

09:14

Ratas: Energy crisis solutions needed urgently

08:42

e-Coop increases home delivery prices, competition will not follow

08:14

Põltsamaa to stop producing wines

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

13.01

Second-hand English-language bookstore opens in Tallinn Old Town

13.01

Gallery: Controversial Viljandi statue finally removed

10:12

Expert: Russia may deploy troops to Belarus after NATO demands rejection

11.01

Pärnu Airport to open route to Helsinki

13.01

Health Board: 241 hospitalized patients, 2,438 new cases, 4 deaths

10:33

Health Board: 269 hospitalized patients, 2,087 new cases, 3 deaths

13.01

Kallas: NATO members Estonia, Norway share Russia situation understanding

08:14

Põltsamaa to stop producing wines

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: