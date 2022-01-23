EU rapporteur recommends fines for states that fail to hit climate targets

News
Chimneys.
Chimneys.
News

Rapporteur of the European Parliament's climate targets effort sharing legislation Jessica Polfjärd would fine member states that fail to comply with targets by 2030. Some Estonian MEPs oppose the proposal.

One part of the wider EU climate package is the so-called effort sharing regulation. It assigns every member state a greenhouse gas emissions target until 2030, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The regulation's European Parliament rapporteur Jessica Polfjärd (Swedish Moderate Party) proposed fines for countries that fail to hit said targets last week. Fines would have to be paid for every ton of CO2 over the target.

"We can see that failure to hit 2030 targets would cause serious problems in terms of hitting the 2050 goal. That is why it would be good to tie performance to sanctions. However, I hope that we will find a solution and will not have to punish states. I hope countries will find the solutions needed to hit their targets," Polfjärd said.

Considering rapid CO2 quota price hikes, fines would hardly be popular among member states. "Aktuaalne kaamera" asked whether positive reinforcement could be employed instead.

"There are many positive sides to curbing emissions. We have seen several examples of the green turn already working and contributing to new economy in the European Union," Polfjärd said.

Because emissions targets are tied to the 1990 level, Estonia would not be looking at fines currently. Nevertheless, some Estonian MEPs are against the initiative.

"Fines do not help. They only create new tensions, cause people to fall out the result of which is not a united Europe. I think it serves no purpose. The important thing is for the Swedish Moderates to understand the situation in Poland, Estonia or Lithuania that have CO2-intensive industry," Isamaa MEP Riho Terras said.

"Punitive action is never a driving force. The only thing that can move us forward, talking about climate policy, is looking at scientific facts and discussing all the negative and positive sides," Jaak Madison (Conservative People's Party) said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:22

'Olukorrast riigis': Energy measures merely short-term alleviation

13:40

Henri Kõiv: On a crisis overshadowed by crises

12:40

Ratas: It is time to accept rapid test result on par with Covid certificate

11:20

Hospitals treating 311 for Covid

09:37

EU rapporteur recommends fines for states that fail to hit climate targets

09:19

Energy price crisis boosts interest in solar panels

08:40

Sildaru out in Aspen after fall during first slopestyle run

22.01

Tänak goes into final Rally Monte Carlo day outside of top 30 Updated

22.01

Omicron spread sees Covid cases in schools triple over past week

22.01

Price of electricity to fall between Saturday and Sunday

22.01

Authorities urge avoiding non-essential travel on northeast Estonian roads

22.01

Gallery: EKRE holds electricity price policy protest in Tallinn

22.01

Health Board: 296 hospitalized patients, 4,783 new cases, 4 deaths

22.01

Municipalities switching off street lights in electricity cost-saving move

22.01

Sildaru wins X-Games Gold for sixth time in career

22.01

Minister: US weapons supply to Ukraine approval proves Estonia's commitment

22.01

Kaia Kanepi through to Australian Open last 16

22.01

President Alar Karis: Turning back the time on NATO to 1997 inconceivable

22.01

Finance committee member: Not a good time for any supplementary budget

22.01

Scientific council to argue for Covid restrictions easing

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

21.01

Grocery prices expected to increase fast in coming months

22.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 24

22.01

Health Board: 296 hospitalized patients, 4,783 new cases, 4 deaths

20.01

Government reaches agreement on energy compensation measures

22.01

Authorities urge avoiding non-essential travel on northeast Estonian roads

21.01

Health Board: 324 hospitalized patients, 4,480 new cases, 5 deaths

22.01

Sildaru wins X-Games Gold for sixth time in career

21.01

UK mulls sending 'hundreds' more troops to Baltics

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: