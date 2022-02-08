Fuel prices rise again, 95-octane now costs €1.679 per liter
95-octane gasoline has seen another price rise in Estonia, to €1.679 per liter at pump as of Monday, a new record.
This exceeds the all-time high set on Thursday of last week, when 95-octane gasoline cost €1.659 per liter.
Diesel prices have also risen, to €1.519 per liter, up from 1.499 per liter last week.
Fuel retailers say that high world oil prices, a rise in demand as economies exit the Covid crisis and ongoing high energy prices are behind the recent rise.
Editor: Andrew Whyte