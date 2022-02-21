ABB to lay off up to 250 finance center staff

Economy
ABB
ABB Source: ERR
Economy

International energy and automation technology group ABB is to its financial services center in Estonia at the cost of at least 200 jobs, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported last Friday.

ABB has been operating in Estonia virtually since the restoration of independence, but says the development does not relate to current wage costs in the country.

The news follows an announcement last summer that ABB would be withdrawing its electricity distribution equipment production facility from Estonia, with around 100 job losses.

Peter Mitchell, ABB's Head of Financial Services Europe, said: "We decided to do this to further harmonize, simplify and standardize our processes specifically within finance in ABB, and moving from here to fewer locations on a global level, so the work is going to existing ABB teams within the company."

While the finance sector is currently experiencing rapid wage growth in Estonia, Mitchell said this was not the reason for the move.

He said: "Not at all. There is still relatively a good salary base [in Estonia] if we compare and look at external bench-marking."

"It was not a money-driven decision, it was purely based on harmonization of our processes and simplification of our finance end-to-end structure," Mitchell continued.

The  Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECCI) concurs, with spokesperson and head of the chamber Marko Udras saying that wages in Estonia are not such that the country is no longer attractive to larger, international firms.

Udras told AK that: "At the moment, this is still an isolated case and I don't think it shows that there is anything very bad in the Estonian business environment or that other international companies will start taking jobs out of Estonia soon or tomorrow. /.../ But no doubt we still have to constantly look at the competitiveness of our business environment."

ABB will retain its financial units in Poland and India, AK reported.

ABB's main areas are the production of generators, actuators, electrical switchboards etc. and the sale of transmission networks, low-voltage equipment etc.

While no changes are planned in these areas, beyond those announced last year, the business service center will lose jobs providing financial support, with 200 to 250 people being laid off.

ABB's Ülemiste site will retain around 80 employees, mainly in HR.

Those being made redundant will be offered opportunities to continue work in the group, AK reported, while around 6,000 comparable jobs are on offer – i.e. in the field of accountancy and audit.

Siim Sarapuu, head of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) Harju County branch said that: "About an hour-and-a-half ago I was contacted by a representative from PriceWaterhouseCoopers who said they would be starting a campaign next week looking for accountants and auditors, so our potential collaboration is underway," adding that other companies in the same field were likely to get in touch.

Last August, ABB announced its equipment production facility would be leaving Estonia, leading to just under a hundred job losses. The factory had up to now been based in Jüri, just outside Tallinn, and had employed around 1,000 people all told.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

10:25

ABB to lay off up to 250 finance center staff

09:27

Snow-melt reveals full extent of Tallinn red cycle lanes debacle

09:12

Scandinavians dominate Tartu ski marathon

08:38

Ida-Viru company inks electric bus production deal with South Korean firm

20.02

Former Estonian communist party leader Karl Vaino dies

19.02

Gallery: Statue of author Jaan Kross unveiled in Tallinn's Old Town

19.02

Gallery: Estonian Green Party elect new chairmen

19.02

Coronavirus update: 288 patients, 6,975 new cases, 6 deaths

19.02

Estonia calls on Russia to stop 'provocations, disinformation campaign'

19.02

Coronavirus level in wastewater falling, possibly due to heavy rain

19.02

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from February 21

19.02

Foreign ministry advises against travel to Russian-Ukrainian border regions

19.02

Estonia signs de-escalation, transparency joint statement

19.02

Baltic leaders discuss Ukraine, NATO presence with US vice president

18.02

First batch of Estonia-donated Javelin missiles arrive in Ukraine

18.02

New Tallinn schools' price tags swell, construction deadlines unchanged

18.02

Estonian Film Institute distributes first subsidies in 2022

18.02

State has no intention of curbing millions of euros' worth of PCR testing

18.02

Anett Kontaveit comes out in support of Tallinn WTA tournament

18.02

Gallery: Ülemiste mall extension to coincide with Rail Baltica opening

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: